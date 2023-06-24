JudgeFX
- Experts
- Nguyen Chau Long
- Version: 5.1
- Activations: 15
JudgeFX is an Expert Advisor that uses a price action strategy that combines pip steps with a smart loop that reduces the risk of traditional strategies. The EA has been tested and traded on multiple account types. From a high spread account to a low spread ecn account, the EA remains stable and doesn't make much difference. This is a fully automated expert built and developed specifically for the xauusd (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe.
ONLY 05 COPIES OF EA LEFT FOR 68$ . NEXT PRICE 119$
Live signals 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1918894
- Robot uses red news filter. So backtest does not accurately reflect reality
- To set the news filter, add a link in the options section ( Link here: https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1 )
Basic condition
- Pair: GOLD.
- Minimum deposit $1000
- Time frame: H1.
- Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
- Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.
Settings
- Lots = 0.01
- Martingale = true
- Multiplier = 1.5
- TakeProfit = 5
- Max Equity Loss % = 50
- MagicNumber = 123456
- Slippage = 3
- EAComment = JudgeFX
- NewsFilter = true
- Minute After News = 60
- Minute Before News = 60
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note