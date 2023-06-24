JudgeFX is an Expert Advisor that uses a price action strategy that combines pip steps with a smart loop that reduces the risk of traditional strategies. The EA has been tested and traded on multiple account types. From a high spread account to a low spread ecn account, the EA remains stable and doesn't make much difference. This is a fully automated expert built and developed specifically for the xauusd (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe.

Robot uses red news filter. So backtest does not accurately reflect reality To set the news filter, add a link in the options section ( Link here: https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1 )



Basic condition

Pair: GOLD.

Minimum deposit $1000

Time frame: H1.

Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.









Settings

Lots = 0.01

Martingale = true

Multiplier = 1.5

TakeProfit = 5

Max Equity Loss % = 50

MagicNumber = 123456

Slippage = 3

EAComment = JudgeFX

NewsFilter = true

Minute After News = 60

Minute Before News = 60







