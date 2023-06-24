JudgeFX

JudgeFX is an Expert Advisor that uses a price action strategy that combines pip steps with a smart loop that reduces the risk of traditional strategies. The EA has been tested and traded on multiple account types. From a high spread account to a low spread ecn account, the EA remains stable and doesn't make much difference. This is a fully automated expert built and developed specifically for the xauusd (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe.

ONLY 05 COPIES OF EA LEFT FOR 68$ . NEXT PRICE 119$


  1. Robot uses red news filter. So backtest does not accurately reflect reality
  2. To set the news filter, add a link in the options section ( Link here: https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;amp;amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1 )

Basic condition

  • Pair: GOLD.
  • Minimum deposit $1000
  • Time frame: H1. 
  • Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
  • Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.


Settings

  • Lots = 0.01
  • Martingale = true
  • Multiplier = 1.5
  • TakeProfit   = 5
  • Max Equity Loss %   = 50
  • MagicNumber   = 123456
  • Slippage   = 3
  • EAComment   = JudgeFX
  • NewsFilter  =  true
  • Minute After News         = 60
  • Minute Before News        = 60



Filtrele:
Do Thi Thao
858
Do Thi Thao 2023.06.24 16:44 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nguyen Chau Long
794
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Chau Long 2023.06.24 16:53
Thanks for your comment, the signals account has a high DD because at that time I withdrew and only left over $100 in the account, so it caused about 75% DD. If you look at the history you will see that clearly. in the other account when i start with 1000$ its DD is less than 10%. This EA I have tested on many accounts over the past 2 years and its results are amazing. you can rest assured about that
İncelemeye yanıt