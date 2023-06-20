OctopusEA

4.25
OctopusEA is an advanced scalping system that uses intelligent opening and closing algorithms to identify ideal entry points during calm markets. The system has been developed by me for many years and continuously upgraded until now.

  • EA  is a scalping robot. EA analysis based on price action combined with indicators like Stoch, MA Bollinger bands. to find the best entry and exit points.
  • The EA uses a fixed stop loss and take profit. But the EA also has an early closing mechanism built in. The EA can close a bad order as soon as possible before the price reaches the Stop Loss line, which can reduce your loss.
  • Safe trading system with no martingale, no grid, no risk. Only a trading method based on strict rules allows maximizing profits while controlling risk.
  • The EA will automatically calculate the lot size of the orders based on the risk value. It is also possible to place an order with a fixed lot size.

Suggest

  • Time frame: M5. Use low latency VPS (<18ms).
  • Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.
  • Minimum deposit amount $100 / 1 pair
  • Pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF and EURUSD.

Install EA

  • Maxspread= 
  • Slipage = 3
  • FixedLotsize = 0.01
  • UseRisk = true
  • Risk = 5
  • SL = 30
  • TP = 10
  • Comment = Octopus
  • OctopusID_10 = 1






Reviews 4
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
630
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2023.07.14 23:31 
 

GREAT

Bui Duc Minh
1541
Bui Duc Minh 2023.06.24 03:31 
 

It's very smart, should buy

Do Thi Thao
858
Do Thi Thao 2023.06.24 03:27 
 

Good EA

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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JudgeFX
Nguyen Chau Long
Experts
JudgeFX is an Expert Advisor that uses a price action strategy that combines pip steps with a smart loop that reduces the risk of traditional strategies. The EA has been tested and traded on multiple account types. From a high spread account to a low spread ecn account, the EA remains stable and doesn't make much difference. This is a fully automated expert built and developed specifically for the xauusd (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe. ONLY 05 COPIES OF EA LEFT FOR 68$ . NEXT PRICE 119$ Live si
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Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
791
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2023.09.18 06:28 
 

этот робот уходить в минус

Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
630
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2023.07.14 23:31 
 

GREAT

Bui Duc Minh
1541
Bui Duc Minh 2023.06.24 03:31 
 

It's very smart, should buy

Nguyen Chau Long
812
Reply from developer Nguyen Chau Long 2023.07.15 03:08
Thank a lot
Do Thi Thao
858
Do Thi Thao 2023.06.24 03:27 
 

Good EA

Nguyen Chau Long
812
Reply from developer Nguyen Chau Long 2023.07.15 03:08
Thanks
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