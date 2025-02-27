S Auto Multicurrency Trading System

The ultimate trading tool that is designed to deliver simplicity and profitability to users. The EA's cutting-edge model utilizes pattern recognition and neural network training to analyze the market and make informed trades on 20 or more currency pairs (also to ohter instruments) simultaneously. With its user-friendly interface, this EA is perfect for traders of all levels, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. By leveraging the power of our EA, you can achieve steady growth and boost your assets like never before. Order and experience the ultimate trading solution today!



Advantages:

1. One-click automatic trading, easy to use without any experience;

2. The model will be updated once a year to follow market changes;

3. Covering all major currency pairs, capturing any market opportunities;

4. Using stop-loss orders, each order includes a take-profit and stop-loss to avoid risks brought by network instability.







Realtime MT5 monitor( Starting from Jan 2025):

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2283400?source=Site+Signals+My







How to used：

Configure the EA on the 1H EURUSD chart in the MT5 terminal, select AUTO mode and start the EA！！





Important: The default lots in parameter is 1, you sould test it in strategy tester before you use it. For account balance under $300, we recommend to set lots in 0.01 for each instrument. We highly recommend your minimum deposit is $500 and start it with at least 5 different kinds of instruments.

Test the strategy on the instrument before you use it.

Test the strategy in your Demo account for at least several days.

Configurable parameters:

1) For beginner users:

use default setting





2) For well trained user:

EA_Magic: EA Magic Number

Lot: Lots to Trade

benchmark_currency_pairs: EURUSD pair name, which will be used as benchmark.

ATR_shift: Pattern ATR detect, small for higher aggressive.

TrailBarProtect: pattern similarity, small for more trades.

ProtectPct: Risk Tolerance, small for more risk avoid trader.

TakeProfit: take profit points.

dev: For trading devation, don't need to change unless your broker is unusual

Use_Auto_Setting:

true -- use auto model(Recommed).

true -- use auto model(Recommed). false -- user should optimise for himself.

false -- user should optimise for himself. Use_latest_model(only works if Use_Auto_Setting is true):

true -- Use last 7 years model(Recommed).

true -- Use last 7 years model(Recommed). false -- Use last 15 years model.



Feel free to contact me anytime if you have any questions.











