Quantity Demand Swing trade

*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon***

*** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade***

*** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter***

*** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD***



Quantity Demand Swing Trade

Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity

Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes


Introduction

Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in carrying out trading activities,

Expert Advisor "Quantity Demand Swing Trade" is an Expert Advisor that was developed by

implementing the economic principles of Demand Curve and Supply Curve

This Expert Advisor is not based on the Supply and Demand Strategy or SND which is

introduced by many trading activists out there, but uses principles learned from microeconomics

about Demand Curve and Supply Curve.


Methods and Materials

The trading strategy in this Expert Advisor is using the Demand Curve and Supply Curve to

determine Equilibrium in an asset

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