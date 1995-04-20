MAtrio
- Indicatori
- Yurij Batura
- Versione: 1.0
Simultaneous drawing of three generally accepted moving averages at once helps to quickly identify resistance and support lines, as well as the beginning and end of both an uptrend and a downtrend, in addition, the intersection of MA with a shorter period, MA with a longer period, gives an additional signal to buy or sell. For example, MA50 or MA100 crossed MA200 from below, this is a signal for a bullish trend, see screenshot. All three moving averages, separately, at intersections (punctures) with candles, give signals for both buying and selling.
For the MT5 terminal, the indicator is here.
Input parameters
- MA50_Period- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (50);
- SmoothingType50 - smoothing type;
- ValuePrices50 - at what price the indicator is calculated;
- MA100_Period- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (100);
- SmoothingType100 - smoothing type;
- ValuePrices100 - at what price the indicator is calculated;
- MA200_Period- number of single periods of the Moving Average indicator (200);
- SmoothingType200 - smoothing type;
- ValuePrices200 - at what price the indicator is calculated;