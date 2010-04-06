MT4 Trades to Telegram Signals

This product copies newly entered trades on MT4 and sends them to a telegram group or channel instantly.

It also sends alerts on closed trades as TP Hit or SL Hit when they close with profit or loss.

To use the product you first need to create a telegram bot and get the bot token.

The bot token should be entered in the inputs on the token field.

The chat ID to the telegram group/channel should be entered in the inputs on the chat_ID field.

This product is suitable for instant sharing of trade signals or documenting trades


When you buy this please contact me to assist with the setup.

Prodotti consigliati
MTF TrendLine
Dmitrii Leshchev
Utilità
Expert Advisor for manual construction of trend lines and their accompanying stop loss and take profit. After building, the EA remembers the levels, direction, and lot. When you touch the current price with the calculated price, an order with pre-selected parameters is opened. You can build and store up to 10 multidirectional levels from different timeframes. You can use it on any trading instrument. It works correctly with 4 and 5-digit prices. You can create trading strategies from several tra
Stop Take Info
Alexey Konygin
Utilità
This tool automatically sets stop loss and take profit when opening orders. The information is displayed in the lower right corner of the terminal and displays the lot size, stop loss and take profit levels, as well as the current profit/loss in points for each open order. It is possible to close orders. to do this, double-click the desired order in the lower right corner and simply move it to the left. It also displays recommendations for the current instrument in the form of OPEN BUY, KEEP
FREE
Send mail demo
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
Utilità
This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders. The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account. Limitations: In this demo version, notifications are available only for the GBPCHF currency pair. To use notifications on all currency
FREE
Dusha Trailers
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilità
Dear Friends ,    this EA helps u to automatically tracing (following) your opening trades .. the trades will opened manually .. you can set all parameters such as  lot size sl tp distance from open price to set the break even point (that's to keep your deal in safe from losing any funds in case of the market go on negative way that you expect ) trailng your trade by set the distance of pips u need  if u need any assistance , add me and  contact me on my links in profile . wish all the best f
FREE
Multiple Indicator Timeframe
Elmo Ferrera
Utilità
Build your own strategy by using this panel and specify indicator and multiple time frame to display and use in a summary calculation to generate a trade signal. A panel or dashboard that display multiple Indicator in a multiple Time Frame. The user has an option to specify number of Indicator to enable or display on the dashboard. A maximum of 10 indicators can be enabled. Each indicator column can be selected from multiple lists of Indicator type. The user has an option which Time Frame of eac
Fractals Trailing Stop
Oleg Remizov
Utilità
Fractals Trailing Stop is a tool that implements trailing of the stop loss order after the price based on the Fractals by Bill Williams. The utility provides all the necessary parameters for customization, which allows to select the optimal configuration for any user. The EA allows to choose the trailing line depending on the type of the trade. For example, buy trades can be trailed based on the downward fractals, and sell trades can be trailed based on the upwards fractals. The Magic parameter
OrderHelper MT4
Md Atikur Rahman
Utilità
OrderHelper script is super easy and trader friendly to use. It would boost your trading experience. Because it is designed to open one to multiple orders quickly with just one click. Besides using the OrderHelper script, traders can define various parameters for open orders such as the symbol, order type, lot size, stoploss, takeprofit and more. Basically, with this script traders can manage their open orders more efficiently and save their trading time. OrderHelper manages: • Open the number
Element 7
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor works based on the analysis of candles (bars). The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume of the initial transaction. A sign for increasing the lot with the selected coefficient-the choice of the action sign between the lot and the coefficient by which this
One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Utilità
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (3)
Utilità
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
Follow Line MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart. This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend. The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation: Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Re
Elliott Wave Helper MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Utilità
Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
TR basket Plus
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR_BASKET (v2.0) — Smart Grid Basket EA with 0.5% Daily Target A disciplined grid-based system designed for daily consistency , not emotional trading. It builds a one-sided basket (Buy or Sell) using structured scaling logic and exits dynamically once the basket or daily profit target is reached. The EA includes auto-sizing , margin protection , basket trailing , and daily lock features to maintain steady growth and protect profits. Recommended Timeframe M15 or M5 (ideal balance between fre
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Partial Close and Virtual Trailing
Sergiy Podolyak
Utilità
PARTIAL CLOSE & VIRTUAL TRAILING Virtual trailing with partial position closing.  ( Version MT5 ) ea-PartTrailing&Close is a fully automated Expert Advisor for tracking trades. Version =Simple= provides tracking of one BUY or SELL orders (or 1 Buy+1 Sell simultaneously). The EA is almost perfect at averaging profit and loss. StopLoss without TakeProfit is recommended since the latter may limit your profit in case of sharp price spikes. The trailing is virtual since every movement of the levels r
Indicator Z Vertical Lines
Clive Tyler
Indicatori
The only volatility calculator for ANY custom time period. Place up to 5 vertical lines on chart at your chosen times to find the average volatility / expected price movement for any custom time period starting at each line time (e.g. from the time you opened your trade  or from the start of a session etc). Use the average volatility to set achievable take profit targets for your trades.  Also use the visual on-chart HISTORICAL lines to easily analyse price action at specific times of day + get
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
RSI Mirrors and Reflections
Libertas LLC
5 (9)
Indicatori
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." - Investopedia.com RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based o
Top and bottom tracker
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicatori
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation: Histogram Display:   Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends. Color-Coded Bars:   Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum. Signalling Peaks and Bottoms:   The histogram employs yellow
PendingOrderActivator
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilità
PendingOrderActivator manages pending orders in the forex market in a continuous cycle. The user must configure the duration of the orders, stop loss levels, take profit levels, and the MagicNumber. The expert advisor automatically places pending orders based on the distance from the current price and deletes them when the opposite order is triggered. When an order is activated, the bot will take a break until the user reconfigures it or changes the timeframe, at which point the bot will reactiv
FREE
DYJ NetPilot Pro
Daying Cao
Utilità
DYJ NetPilot is an Expert Advisor (Utilities) developed for the MetaTrader platform, designed to optimize trade exits by dynamically calculating the weighted average price (Pmix) of all open positions and adjusting exit levels accordingly. Key Features: Pmix Calculation: Computes the weighted average price (Price Mix) of open positions, providing a clear reference point for trade management. Dynamic Exit Strategy: Identify the prevailing direction (long/short positions) within open orders and es
OrderOnLine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens orders from the horizontal line, the a trader can set on any level by dragging using the mouse or by changing the line properties. For example, when a horizontal line is above the current price, the EA will open a Buy order once the horizontal line is reached. And vice versa: If the line is below the current price, the EA will open a sell order once the line is crossed. A buy crossover of the line is: opening of the current candlestick below the horizontal line; the curr
Boom
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator analysis. Trading decisions are made using Moving Average values. Indicators can be configured by external variables: TF = 0 - select a working timeframe. It can be one of the chart periods. 0 means the current chart period. 1 - 1 minute. 5 - 5 minutes. 15 - 15 minutes. 30 - 30 minutes. 60 - 1 hour. 240 - 4 hours. 1440 - 1 day. 10 080 - 1 week. 43 200 - 1 month. shift = 0 - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified
Fibonacci Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilità
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
Martin Channel
Anatoly Vishnyakov
Experts
Warning, Martingale The EA places two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a specified distance from the price with a specified take profit. After the first order is opened, the EA places an opposite order mathematically calculates the volume of the opposite order to take the specified profit value, with consideration of the specified price channel. The EA will mathematical calculate the lot size for all subsequent pending orders until the specified profit is reached. A good example of the EA
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicatori
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Timed Close EA
HITESH ARORA
Utilità
Contact us for any custom order, CodeYourTrade.com . Timed Close EA is used to close all the trades automatically at your specific time. You can set the EA using any of the 3 options: 1.     OneTime: In this option EA will run only once. Execute at that date-time and stops. 2.     Weekly: In this option EA will run at specific day-time every week. For example if you wanted to close all the trades before market close at Friday, you can use this option. 3.     Daily: In this option EA will run da
Trendsurfer Trailing Stop Manager
Christian Becker
Utilità
Automate your Trendsurfer trailing stop management - day and night With this Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 you save time, avoid mistakes and trade more relaxed - specially developed for the Trendsurfer trading system. Always the right stop loss Fully automatic Simple to use Saves you time How it works 1. download the Expert Advisor and install it in Metatrader 4 (I will give you instructions on how to do this) 2. define your stop-loss rule 3. run your computer or VPS - the Expert Advisor
BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
Utilità
* The product for MT5 converted using  "BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4"  is  here. BRiCK is a simple and versatile utility.   By combining Experts, Indicators and utilities like the Lego block, various trading styles can be realized. "TradeByArrow" is Utility that executes order processing when an arrow object is created on the chart. Combined with Indicator which outputs arrow object, it can be used like Expert. Parameter [ArrowName] EntryBuy: Arrow object name for buy order (partial match) EntrySel
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Altri dall’autore
TimeBreakoutsReloaded
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
Scopri un approccio commerciale rivoluzionario che sfrutta i break temporali come mai prima d'ora. La nostra innovativa strategia incorpora un sofisticato sistema di martingala, progettato intelligentemente per massimizzare i guadagni riducendo al minimo il rischio. Con una rete di sicurezza integrata impostata su una soglia di rischio predeterminata, puoi fare trading con fiducia, sapendo che i tuoi investimenti sono protetti. Unisciti alle fila dei trader esperti che stanno ridefinendo il succ
FREE
TimeBreakoutTrader
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA places pending orders at the set time everyday. It is recommended for markets that trend after a breakout. Please see the youtube video to get an understanding of how the EA works. The youtube video also shows how to change the settings and optimise to get better results. It is not recommend to use this EA for ranging markets as this drastically reduces the win rate. If you encounter any issues with backtesting or EA settings you can message me on telegram for a quick response https://t.
FREE
Trading Buddy
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilità
This is a tool to place instant trades with risk management. Never worry about calculating lot size again. Just drag lines and click the button! The tool displays Risk Reward to allow you to decide on the best entry point. You can place instant orders and pending orders. Please refer to the following youtube video on how to use the tool https://youtu.be/XqEvb81F9wA
FourEMATrendAlgo
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
Questo EA utilizza una strategia di tendenza 4EMA e retest. Il livello di SL è determinato dai massimi o minimi recenti. Gli obiettivi di TP sono quindi calcolati utilizzando un RR fisso dalle voci. La modalità Hedging utilizza un'equazione per modificare il rischio al fine di uscire da una serie di perdite con un RR specificato su Bail. È una sorta di Martingale ma più adattabile perché i fattori cambiano in base a RR e Bail. La modalità può essere attivata o disattivata. Quando acquisti o scar
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilità
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
SilverBulletEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same. If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications. This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus The explanation of the strategy can be found at:  https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The explanation of the EA settings can be found at:  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A
MACDx RSI Supply And Demand Indicator
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Indicatori
MACDx RSI Supply And Demand Indicator is a dynamic trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal zones in financial markets by combining the momentum insights of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with order block (supply/demand) levels derived from a MACD-based custom tool. It visually highlights bullish and bearish zones on the chart, offering clear entry signals through directional arrows. Ideal for swing traders and reversal strategists, this tool aims to capture price reversals
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
The Silver Bullet EA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. The description of the specific strategy that the EA follows can be found on the following YouTube video    https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The settings are similar to the MT4 version described in the youtube video at  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A video with a deep dive optimisation is coming soon.
SupplyAnddemandEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
The Supply and Demand EA is a powerful trading assistant that automates buy and sell decisions based on market signals like RSI and MACD. It manages your trades with smart stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing features to protect your profits. With customizable settings and session-based trading, it simplifies your strategy, eliminates emotions, and keeps you in control. Perfect for traders looking for a reliable, hands-free trading solution!
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione