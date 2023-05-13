FourEMATrendAlgo

This EA uses a 4EMA trend and retest strategy.

The SL level is determined by recent highs or lows.

The TP targets are then calculated using a fixed RR from the inputs.

The HedgingMode uses an equation to modify your risk inorder to exit a losing streak with an RR specified on Bail.

It's a type of Martingale but more adaptable because the factors change based on RR and Bail.

The mode can be turned on or off.

When you purchase or download the demo please contact me so that I explain the inputs further.