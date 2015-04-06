TimeBreakoutTrader

This EA places pending orders at the set time everyday.

It is recommended for markets that trend after a breakout.

Please see the youtube video to get an understanding of how the EA works.

The youtube video also shows how to change the settings and optimise to get better results.

It is not recommend to use this EA for ranging markets as this drastically reduces the win rate.

If you encounter any issues with backtesting or EA settings you can message me on telegram for a quick response https://t.me/takura_trades

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Discover a revolutionary trading approach that capitalizes on time breakouts like never before. Our innovative strategy incorporates a sophisticated martingale system, intelligently designed to maximize gains while minimizing risk. With a built-in safety net set at a predetermined risk threshold, you can trade confidently, knowing your investments are safeguarded. Join the ranks of savvy traders who are redefining success with our time breakout strategy. Unlock your potential in the market toda
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This is a tool to place instant trades with risk management. Never worry about calculating lot size again. Just drag lines and click the button! The tool displays Risk Reward to allow you to decide on the best entry point. You can place instant orders and pending orders. Please refer to the following youtube video on how to use the tool https://youtu.be/XqEvb81F9wA
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Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses a 4EMA trend and retest strategy. The SL level is determined by recent highs or lows. The TP targets are then calculated using a fixed RR from the inputs. The HedgingMode uses an equation to modify your risk inorder to exit a losing streak with an RR specified on Bail. It's a type of Martingale but more adaptable because the factors change based on RR and Bail. The mode can be turned on or off. When you purchase or download the demo please contact me so that I explain the inputs fur
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
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This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
MT4 Trades to Telegram Signals
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilities
This product copies newly entered trades on MT4 and sends them to a telegram group or channel instantly. It also sends alerts on closed trades as TP Hit or SL Hit when they close with profit or loss. To use the product you first need to create a telegram bot and get the bot token. The bot token should be entered in the inputs on the token field. The chat ID to the telegram group/channel should be entered in the inputs on the chat_ID field. This product is suitable for instant sharing of trade si
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Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same. If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications. This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus The explanation of the strategy can be found at:  https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The explanation of the EA settings can be found at:  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A
MACDx RSI Supply And Demand Indicator
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Indicators
MACDx RSI Supply And Demand Indicator is a dynamic trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal zones in financial markets by combining the momentum insights of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with order block (supply/demand) levels derived from a MACD-based custom tool. It visually highlights bullish and bearish zones on the chart, offering clear entry signals through directional arrows. Ideal for swing traders and reversal strategists, this tool aims to capture price reversals
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Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
The Silver Bullet EA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. The description of the specific strategy that the EA follows can be found on the following YouTube video    https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The settings are similar to the MT4 version described in the youtube video at  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A video with a deep dive optimisation is coming soon.
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Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
The Supply and Demand EA is a powerful trading assistant that automates buy and sell decisions based on market signals like RSI and MACD. It manages your trades with smart stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing features to protect your profits. With customizable settings and session-based trading, it simplifies your strategy, eliminates emotions, and keeps you in control. Perfect for traders looking for a reliable, hands-free trading solution!
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