TradeGramBot

Telegram Bot EA

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful tool that allows traders to receive Telegram notifications, manage Drawdown alerts, set up charts, and much more, all directly from the MetaTrader 5 platform.


The Expert Advisor (EA) tool, integrated with Telegram, offers extensive customizable options to enhance your trading activities. The product allows you to display the signal name in the messages for easy tracking. It further provides the feature of sending the MQL5 link, either with new orders or at order closure, thereby increasing the traceability of the trading process. This integration ensures comprehensive communication, augmenting the ability to manage trading operations effectively. It is essential to note that the EA permits you to enable or disable these functions, offering flexibility to suit individual trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or a novice in the field, this tool can contribute to optimizing your trading decisions and strategies.


Main features:

  • Telegram Notifications: The EA can send trade opening and closing notifications via Telegram, including the ability to send charts of the trades.
  • Chart Setup: Traders can select the timeframe and color of the charts that the EA generates and sends.
  • Drawdown Alerts: The EA can manage and send alerts based on Drawdown levels, both positive and negative.Daily Reports: The EA can send daily reports to a Telegram channel and it is possible to set the exact time for these reports.
  • Custom Messages: Traders can set up and schedule the sending of custom messages, such as market updates or Youtube video links.
  • Market Alerts: The EA can send market opening and closing alerts.

IMPORTANT INITIAL PARAMETERS:

Enter the address (https://api.telegram.org) to allow the EA to send the notifications.

The path to enter the address is /Tools/Options/WebResquest


***** EA CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS *****

  • Telegram Bot's Token : Here you should enter the Telegram bot token that will be used to send the notifications.
  • Telegram Chat ID : Here you should enter the Telegram chat ID where the notifications will be sent.


ORDER OPENING CONFIGURATION

  • Enable the sending of a new operation : This value enables or disables the sending of notifications when a new operation is opened.
  • Delay between message sending (Seconds) : This is the delay in seconds between sending messages.
  • Define the chart in new order : This enumeration defines the type of chart that will be obtained with the notifications. It can be none, a chart with the capture of the currency of the new order, or the main chart.

ORDER CLOSING CONFIGURATION

  • Enable the sending of order closure : This value enables or disables the sending of notifications when an operation is closed.
  • Enable the sending of the report within the message : This value  enables or disables the sending of the report within the message.
  • Delay between message sending (Seconds) : This is the delay in seconds between sending messages for closing operations.
  • Define the chart in order closure : This is the input value to select the type of chart that will be produced when closing orders.

CURRENCY CHART CONFIGURATION

  • Define the width of the chart image to be produced : This value defines the width of the chart image to be produced.
  • Define the height of the chart image to be produced : This value defines the height of the chart image to be produced
  • Select the time period of the chart (default is M15) : Allows to select the time period of the chart.
  • Select the color of the chart (default is LemonChiffon) : Selects the color of the chart.

MAIN CHART CONFIGURATION

  • X position of the chart : This value defines the X position of the chart that captures on the screen.
  • Y position of the chart : This value defines the Y position of the chart that captures on the screen.
  • Select the color of the chart (default is LemonChiffon) : Selects the color of the chart for open operations.
  • Enable sending the chart without candles (only background color for EA) : This value enables or disables the sending of the chart without candles, displaying only the background color.

CONFIGURATION LINK AND NAME OF THE MQL5 SIGNAL

  • Signal name to display : Name of the signal to display in the message.
  • MQL5 link for the signal : Link to the MQL5 signal.
  • Enable sending the MQL5 link in new orders : This value enables or disables the sending of the MQL5 link in new orders integrating it into the message.
  • Enable sending the MQL5 link in order closure : This value enables or disables the sending of the MQL5 link in the orders that are closed, integrating it into the message.

DRAWDOWN ALERT CONFIGURATION

  • Enable negative drawdown alert messages : This value enables or disables the warning of negative drawdown alerts.
  • Maximum allowed drawdown percentage for alert : This value is the percentage to activate the alert when it reaches the indicated drawdown value.
  • Drawdown percentage for sending a message indicating drawdown has recovered : This value is the percentage to activate the recovery alert when the drawdown reaches the indicated value.
  • Enable positive drawdown alert message : This value enables or disables the warning of positive drawdown alerts.
  • Positive drawdown percentage for sending a message : This value is the percentage to activate the positive drawdown alert when it reaches the indicated value.
  • Time in minutes to reset the sent alerts : This value resets by default every 60 minutes the alert to resend it notifying that it continues in negative or positive.

CONFIGURATION OF PERSONAL MESSAGE SENDINGS

  • Enable message sending : This value enables or disables the sending of a customized message.
  • Message text [Line break code (%0A)] : Text of the message (add %0A for a line break).
  • Youtube link or customized message : Here you can add a link to your EA or if you want there is another line to add more text within the message.
  • Time interval for message sending (in minutes) : This value indicates the time in minutes when the message will be sent (By default, it will be sent every 240 minutes if the message is enabled).
  • Channel ID for sending (You can insert the same ID) : Here you can put the ID of another channel where the message will be sent in case you are not interested in sending it to the main channel that you configured at the beginning of the configuration.

CONFIGURATION OF DAILY REPORT ON MAIN CHANNEL ID

  • Enable daily report sending to the main channel : This value enables or disables the sending of the daily profit or loss report.
  • Local hour of the daily report (0-23) : Local computer hour for sending the message.
  • Local minute of the daily report (0-59) : Local computer minute for sending the message.

CONFIGURATION OF DAILY REPORT IN ANOTHER CHANNEL ID

  • Enable daily report sending to another channel: This value enables or disables the sending of the daily profit or loss report in a second, separate channel with the hour and minute configuration of the previous channel.
  • Channel ID for sending (INSERT ID OF ANOTHER CHANNEL): Here you can put the ID of another channel where the message will also be sent.

EXTRA SETTINGS

  • Enable market opening and closing alert: This value enables or disables the sending of alert messages for market opening and closing, as well as setting the market opening and closing hours.
  • Local market opening hour (0-23): Local computer hour for sending the market opening message.
  • Local market opening minute (0-59): Local computer minute for sending the market opening message.
  • Local market closing hour (0-23): Local computer hour for sending the market closing message.
  • Local market closing minute (0-59): Local computer minute for sending the market closing message.

Each of these points allows customization of how the EA interacts with Telegram and how it handles operations and reports. This allows for detailed control over the notifications and messages that are sent via the Telegram bot.

To see the bot in action and understand its functionality, you can view the signal messages on our MQL5 channel at https://t.me/Livebaga

Contact:
For any query or suggestion, please contact @Mario_Box on Telegram.

Warning:
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before using this EA.





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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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