Breakout Prophy

Classic breakout system. Well-proven itself on a long period of time. Entry into the deal occurs after exiting the accumulation channel. The system works with stoplosses and without averaging. Everything works automatically, after launching you will not need to administer the trading process.

Live results

Expert Advisor settings are simple and intuitive, there is a possibility to optimize parameters on historical data.

An archive with back-test results is attached in the comments.


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Ruslan Nicolaev
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Fox AI is a fully automated system that trades currencies at night, using machine learning and intelligent algorithms to open trades during the rollover period and close them within 12 hours . It is based on a deep learning application called Kras, which runs on the Tens platform. Kras is widely used by organizations including NASA, YouTube and CORN. The Fox AI system has been consistently successful since 2003 and does not use risky money management techniques such as martingale or grid strateg
Breakout Prophy MT4
Ruslan Nicolaev
Experts
Classic breakout system. Well-proven itself on a long period of time. Entry into the deal occurs after exiting the accumulation channel. The system works with stoplosses and without averaging. Everything works automatically, after launching you will not need to administer the trading process. Live monitoring Expert Advisor settings are simple and intuitive, there is a possibility to optimize parameters on historical data. An archive with back-test results is attached in the comments.
Fox AI
Ruslan Nicolaev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Fox AI is a fully automated system that trades currencies at night, using machine learning and intelligent algorithms to open trades during the rollover period and close them within 12 hours . It is based on a deep learning application called Kras, which runs on the Tens platform. Kras is widely used by organizations including NASA, YouTube and CORN. The Fox AI system has been consistently successful since 2003 and does not use risky money management techniques such as martingale or grid strateg
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