Fox AI is a fully automated system that trades currencies at night, using machine learning and intelligent algorithms to open trades during the rollover period and close them within 12 hours . It is based on a deep learning application called Kras, which runs on the Tens platform. Kras is widely used by organizations including NASA, YouTube and CORN. The Fox AI system has been consistently successful since 2003 and does not use risky money management techniques such as martingale or grid strategies. After your purchase, you will receive optimization of the algorithm. You will also receive recommendations on risk adjustment and will be able to open trading accounts with higher risk or conservative, optimally distributing your trading deposit. As a bonus we will advise which brokers it is more profitable to work with. The trading system is easy to run even without additional knowledge; we will advise you on all questions. In the future, the price of this advisor will be increased in order to maintain its exclusivity and limit the number of users.

Live signal

General settings:

Multi-currency Expert Advisor, working pairs at the moment M1 timeframe: AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, USDCHF, which can be disabled by setting the switch to false.

Parameter TimeZone = 0, for all brokers with working time set to Eastern Europe time, and nothing needs to be changed. If the broker time for example by GMT, for winter time should be set 2, and for summer time 3, but such brokers are now rather rare.

Minimum deposit $300.

Leverage minimum 1:100, preferably 1:500.

20 conservative for deposits over 10,000.

60 moderate for deposits over 5000.

100 aggressive for deposits less than 3000.

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (advisor can also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading. This strategy always uses a stop loss, but the SL execution depends on your broker.After purchase, write a personal message for recommendations on the choice of broker and risk setting. In addition, as a bonus we will provide a free VPS for 1 year.