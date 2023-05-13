Breaking TrendLine 4
- Utilitaires
- Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
- Version: 9.0
- Activations: 5
Breaking TrendLine
This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders with the ability to efficiently manage their trading strategies while minimizing the risks associated with manual trading.
The EA Settings:
- SL_Pips : Stop loss pips U need
- TP_pips : Take profit pips U need
- Buy_direct_or_wait : Default 0 ,it mean Working, so when price hit trendline or Support automaticly open buy - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
- Sell_direct_or_wait : Default 0 ,it mean Working, so when price hit trendline or Resistance automaticly open Sell - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
- Buy_After_Breaking : Default 1 ,it mean Expert will open Buy After Breaking Resistance with 1 CandleStick Close - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
- Sell_After_Breaking : Default 1 ,it mean Expert will open Sell After Breaking Support with 1 CandleStick Close - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
-
MM_Martingle_Start : Mean the Money mangment start trading with Default Lot 0.1 - U can change to any lot U wan
-
MM_Martingle_profitfactor : Default 1 ,it mean no change on Lot every new trade , but if U decided Change to 2 , it mean after close profit trade - expert open 2nd trade with 0.2 and after success open new trade with 0.4 lot ....etc
-
Max_open_trades : Default 2 , mean expert will not open more than 2 trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one
-
MaxLongtrades : Default 1 , mean expert will not open more than 1 buy trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one
-
MaxShortrades : Default 1 , mean expert will not open more than 1 sell trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one
-
Hedging : true, it mean expert can open Buy and sell at same time on same pair
