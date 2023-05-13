Breaking TrendLine 4

Breaking TrendLine

This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders with the ability to efficiently manage their trading strategies while minimizing the risks associated with manual trading.

The EA Settings:

  1. SL_Pips : Stop loss pips U need
  2. TP_pips : Take profit pips U need 
  3. Buy_direct_or_wait : Default 0 ,it mean Working, so when price hit trendline or Support automaticly open buy - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
  4. Sell_direct_or_wait : Default 0 ,it mean Working, so when price hit trendline or Resistance automaticly open Sell - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
  5. Buy_After_Breaking : Default 1 ,it mean Expert will open Buy After Breaking Resistance with 1 CandleStick Close -  If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999
  6. Sell_After_Breaking : Default 1 ,it mean Expert will open Sell After Breaking Support with 1 CandleStick Close - If U want to stop This Function can write 99999999

  7. MM_Martingle_Start : Mean the Money mangment start trading with Default Lot 0.1 - U can change to any lot U wan

  8. MM_Martingle_profitfactor : Default 1 ,it mean no change on Lot every new trade , but if U decided Change to 2 , it mean after close profit trade - expert open 2nd trade with 0.2 and after success open new trade with 0.4 lot ....etc

  9. Max_open_trades : Default 2 , mean expert will not open more than 2 trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one

  10. MaxLongtrades : Default 1 , mean expert will not open more than 1 buy  trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one

  11. MaxShortrades : Default 1 , mean expert will not open more than 1 sell  trade in same time - and must close one of them to open new one

  12. Hedging : true, it mean expert can open Buy and sell at same time on same pair

From here MT5 Tools:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98508


Produits recommandés
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
Capital Care 5 Exaado
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Exaado Capital care If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help. Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Tra
FREE
Exaado Capital Care
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
5 (21)
Utilitaires
Exaado Capital care If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help. Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Tra
FREE
Breaking TrendLine 5
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
Utilitaires
Breaking TrendLine This Forex Expert Advisor is a semi-automated trading system that utilizes trend lines and support/resistance levels to execute buy and sell orders in the foreign exchange market. The system automatically places stop-loss and take-profit orders based on predefined parameters set by the user. The Expert Advisor operates on an algorithmic approach to trading, allowing for precise and timely execution of trades without the need for human intervention. This system provides traders
Hassan Marzouk
Mostafa Hamdy
Laith Albdw
mghorab90
modybasha
Amjed Salkun
ahmed gamal
ahmedafia660
Husseinmokbel
MuazSh2023
samerelayed
Oday T A Abuteir
hasan FU
Mohamed_Sheriff
ibrahim39
ZIAD FAYED
tonyexaado
ahmedhamza3110
Magic Vip
muhammad elmahdy
