Alita EA LT MT4

  • Experts
  • Stefano Pomponi
    Stefano Pomponi

    Stefano Pomponi

    Hi, my name is Stefano and I have been a systems administrator and programmer with a passion for trading for over 20 years. For over a year I have been dedicating myself to the development of my automatic EA systems with good results. If you are interested in trying or buying my products, do not
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Alita EA LT is a high performance professional automated trading tool, minor brother of Alita EA without grid opener and filter, with a solid and proven trading strategy. The solutions implemented have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of trading operations and system performance. EA uses every moment of the market to its advantage. Alita EA can trade with fixed lots, automatic (related to balance) and percentage.

How to install: 
  • Attach the Ea to the chart of the recommended trading pair. Press the "Upload" button and apply the suitable .set file.
  • Allow live trading and activate the "AutoTrading" button in the top panel of the terminal.
  • Set the gmt value of the broker to the " Your Time Zone, GMT " parameter.


Optimized presets: DOWNLOAD

Signals (Auto Mode): https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2042683?source=Site+Signals+My

Recommendations:
For best results use low spread ECN accounts.
Recommended minimum deposit $500.
Leverage 1:30 - 1:500.
Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.
Recommended period M5.
Apply the recommended settings for each pair.
Set and use news filter at least for important news and NFP.
For stable trading run Ea on VPS.


OPTIONS:

Basic Setting
  • Lots (Fix) - Fixed lots;
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed;
  • Order Stop Offset (in +Pips) - Offset value of Stop orders in Pips (positive);
  • Order Limit Offset (in -Pips) - Offset value of Limit orders in Pips (negative);
  • RSI Overbought - Overbought % value;
  • RSI Oversold - Oversold % value;
  • ATR Max Buy Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on BUY orders;
  • ATR Max Sell Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on SELL orders;
  • Order Exp. (in Min) - Maximum duration time of open orders;
TP Mode Setting
  • TP Mode - TakeProfit mode selection (TP_PERCENT/TP_MONEY/TP_AUTO_LM);
  • TP (in %) - TakeProfint as a percentage of the Balance;
  • TP (in €/$) - TakeProfit in Fixed Currency (Target);
  • TP Auto (Lots Div.) - Lots Divisor on the Balance Sheet;
  • TP Auto (Money Div.) - TakeProfit Currency Divisor on Balance Sheet;
  • Close All Profits At - Enables the closure of profit operations at the set time;
  • Time_Close - Closing time;
TP Auto automatically adjusts the Lots and TakeProfit by increasing them in relation to the Balance. The optimal values can be calculated in the backtest phase (the use of databases such as Tickstory or similar is recommended). At this link it will be possible to download some optimized Presets:  DOWNLOAD
 
Cut Loss
  • CL Mode - Cut Loss mode selection (NONE/CL_PERCENT/CL_MONEY);
  • Cut Loss (in %) - Cut Loss as a percentage of the Balance;
  • Cut Loss (in €/$) - Cut Loss in Fixed Currency (Target);

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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Alita EA MT4
Stefano Pomponi
Experts
Alita EA is a high performance professional automated trading tool with a solid and proven trading strategy. The solutions implemented have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of trading operations and system performance. EA uses every moment of the market to its advantage. Along with price analysis, the EA takes into account incoming news, current spreads and the time of day. Alita EA can trade with fixed lots, automatic (related to balance) and percentage. How to install
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