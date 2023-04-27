Alita EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Stefano Pomponi
    Stefano Pomponi

    Stefano Pomponi

    Hi, my name is Stefano and I have been a systems administrator and programmer with a passion for trading for over 20 years. For over a year I have been dedicating myself to the development of my automatic EA systems with good results. If you are interested in trying or buying my products, do not
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 27 April 2023
  • Activations: 5
Alita EA is a high performance professional automated trading tool with a solid and proven trading strategy. The solutions implemented have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of trading operations and system performance. EA uses every moment of the market to its advantage. Along with price analysis, the EA takes into account incoming news, current spreads and the time of day. Alita EA can trade with fixed lots, automatic (related to balance) and percentage.

How to install:

Open the terminal menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
Allow "Web Requests" and add news calendar link "https://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the list
Attach the Ea to the chart of the recommended trading pair.
Press the "Upload" button and apply the suitable .set file.
Allow live trading and activate the "AutoTrading" button in the top panel of the terminal.
Set the gmt value of the broker to the " Your Time Zone, GMT " parameter.


Optimized presetsDOWNLOAD

Recommendations:

For best results use low spread ECN accounts.
Recommended minimum deposit $500.
Leverage 1:30 - 1:500.
Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.
Recommended period M5.
Apply the recommended settings for each pair.
Set and use news filter at least for important news and NFP.
For stable trading run Ea on VPS.


OPTIONS:

Basic Setting
  • Lots (Fix) - Fixed lots;
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed;
  • Order Stop Offset (in +Pips) - Offset value of Stop orders in Pips (positive);
  • Order Limit Offset (in -Pips) - Offset value of Limit orders in Pips (negative);
  • Grid Distance (in Pips) - Distance in Pips between orders in Pips;
  • RSI Overbought - Overbought % value;
  • RSI Oversold - Oversold % value;
  • ATR Max Buy Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on BUY orders;
  • ATR Max Sell Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on SELL orders;
  • Max Buy Order (Stop+Limit) - Maximum number of BUY orders (Stop+Limit);
  • Max Sell Orders (Stop+Limit) - Maximum number of SELL orders (Stop+Limit);
  • Order Exp. (in Min) - Maximum duration time of open orders;
TP Mode Setting
  • TP Mode - TakeProfit mode selection (TP_PERCENT/TP_MONEY/TP_AUTO_LM);
  • TP (in %) - TakeProfint as a percentage of the Balance;
  • TP (in €/$) - TakeProfit in Fixed Currency (Target);
  • TP Auto (Lots Div.) - Lots Divisor on the Balance Sheet;
  • TP Auto (Money Div.) - TakeProfit Currency Divisor on Balance Sheet;
  • Close All Profits At - Enables the closure of profit operations at the set time;
  • Time_Close - Closing time;
TP Auto automatically adjusts the Lots and TakeProfit by increasing them in relation to the Balance. The optimal values can be calculated in the backtest phase (the use of databases such as Tickstory or similar is recommended). At this link it will be possible to download some optimized Presets:  DOWNLOAD
 
Cut Loss
  • CL Mode - Cut Loss mode selection (NONE/CL_PERCENT/CL_MONEY);
  • Cut Loss (in %) - Cut Loss as a percentage of the Balance;
  • Cut Loss (in €/$) - Cut Loss in Fixed Currency (Target);

Hours Filter Settings

  • Enable "Hours Filter" - Enable Trades at set times;
  • P1_Time_Start - Trade opening period 1;
  • P1_Time_End - Trade closing period 1;
  • P2_Time_Start - Trade opening period 2;
  • P2_Time_End - Trade closing period 2;

Weekday Filter Settings (from v.1.3)

  • Enable "Weekday Filter" - Enable Trades on preset days of the week ;
  • Mondey (Reject/Allow);
  • Tuesday (Reject/Allow);
  • Wednesday (Reject/Allow);
  • Thuesday (Reject/Allow);
  • Friday (Reject/Allow);
News Filter Setting
  • Enable "News Filter" - Enable the News filter;
  • SourceNews - Select the source of the News (Investing/DailyFX);
  • LowNews - Enable LOW News;
  • LowIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before the News LOW;
  • LowIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the News LOW;
  • MidleNews - Enable MIDLE News;
  • MidleIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before News MIDLE;
  • MidleIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the News MIDLE;
  • HighNews - Enable HIGH News;
  • HighIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before News HIGH;
  • HighIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the HIGH News;
  • NFPNews - Enable NFP News;
  • NFPIndentBefore - Minutes of exclusion before the News LOW;
  • NFPIndentAfter - Minutes of exclusion after the News LOW;
  • DrawNewsLine - Enable News lines on Chart;
  • LowColor - Set the color for the LOW News;
  • MidleColor - Set the color for MIDLE News;
  • HighColor - Set the color for the HIGH News;
  • LineWitdh - Set the size of the line;
  • LineStyle - Set the line style (Solid/Dash/Dot/Dashdot/Dashdotsdot);
  • OnlySumbolNews - Enable only Currency News;
  • Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) - Set your Timezone;
  • Check on CHART
  • BUY key - Manual opening of orders (as per settings);
  • SELL key - Manual opening of orders (as per settings);
  • CLOSE ALL key - Manual closing of orders and trades;



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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Alita EA LT MT4
Stefano Pomponi
Experts
Alita EA LT is a high performance professional automated trading tool, minor brother of Alita EA without grid opener and filter , with a solid and proven trading strategy. The solutions implemented have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of trading operations and system performance. EA uses every moment of the market to its advantage. Alita EA can trade with fixed lots, automatic (related to balance) and percentage. How to install:  Attach the Ea to the chart of the recom
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