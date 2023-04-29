Alita EA LT MT4

Alita EA LT is a high performance professional automated trading tool, minor brother of Alita EA without grid opener and filter , with a solid and proven trading strategy. The solutions implemented have made it possible to significantly improve the efficiency of trading operations and system performance. EA uses every moment of the market to its advantage. Alita EA can trade with fixed lots, automatic (related to balance) and percentage.





How to install:

Attach the Ea to the chart of the recommended trading pair. Press the " Upload " button and apply the suitable .set file.

" button and apply the suitable .set file. Allow live trading and activate the " AutoTrading " button in the top panel of the terminal.

" button in the top panel of the terminal. Set the gmt value of the broker to the " Your Time Zone, GMT " parameter.



Optimized presets: DOWNLOAD Signals (Auto Mode): https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2042683?source=Site+Signals+My

Recommendations:

For best results use low spread ECN accounts.

Recommended minimum deposit $500.

Leverage 1:30 - 1:500.

Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Recommended period M5.

Apply the recommended settings for each pair.

Set and use news filter at least for important news and NFP.

For stable trading run Ea on VPS.



OPTIONS:

Basic Setting

Lots (Fix) - Fixed lots;

Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed;

Order Stop Offset (in +Pips) - Offset value of Stop orders in Pips (positive);

Order Limit Offset (in -Pips) - Offset value of Limit orders in Pips (negative);

RSI Overbought - Overbought % value;

RSI Oversold - Oversold % value;

ATR Max Buy Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on BUY orders;

ATR Max Sell Vol (in Pips) - Maximum volatility value allowed in Pips on SELL orders;

Order Exp. (in Min) - Maximum duration time of open orders; TP Mode Setting

TP Mode - TakeProfit mode selection (TP_PERCENT/TP_MONEY/TP_AUTO_LM);

TP (in %) - TakeProfint as a percentage of the Balance;

TP (in €/$) - TakeProfit in Fixed Currency (Target);

TP Auto (Lots Div.) - Lots Divisor on the Balance Sheet;

TP Auto (Money Div.) - TakeProfit Currency Divisor on Balance Sheet;

Close All Profits At - Enables the closure of profit operations at the set time;

Time_Close - Closing time;

DOWNLOAD TP Auto automatically adjusts the Lots and TakeProfit by increasing them in relation to the Balance. The optimal values can be calculated in the backtest phase (the use of databases such as Tickstory or similar is recommended). At this link it will be possible to download some optimized Presets:

Cut Loss