Trend AMA MT4

4.56

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend.

Recommendations for trading:

  • Auxiliary Indicator
    • Detecting trend
    • Detecting power of trend
    • Detecting potential reversal points
  • Main indicator
    • Shows entry points for swing trading
    • Serves as dynamic support and resistance

Recommendations for use:

  • Any instrument
  • Any timeframe

Input parameters:

  • Period - AMA period
  • Fast Period - fast MA period
  • Slow Period - slow MA period
  • Pow - averaging power (quadratic function by default)
  • Deviation (In Points) - deviation in points to build a dot
  • Notification By Distance (In Points) - if distance between points >= set
  • Notification By Count - if number of same color points in a row >= set
You can find our products only at MQL5. Do not be taken in by scammers, offering our development on other resources.
Reviews 9
Hicham Ait Taleb
956
Hicham Ait Taleb 2025.08.08 20:56 
 

very useful thank you

Tesla963
119
Tesla963 2024.09.04 00:34 
 

Very good indicator. I use it for a strategy in combination with other indicators. Since I have been using this indicator, all signals have improved by more than 50%. Thank you very much.

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
457
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2024.06.28 00:43 
 

Excelente Indicador. Lo puede usar en cualquier estrategia.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Trend AMA MT5
Aleksei Krasov
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend. Recommendations for trading: Auxiliary Indicator Detecting trend Detecting power of trend Detecting potential reversal points Main indicator Shows entry points for swing trading Serves as dynamic support and resistance Recommendations for use: Any instrument Any timeframe Input parameters: Period - AMA period Fast Period - fast MA
FREE
Reliance
Aleksei Krasov
Experts
The EA uses an advanced strategy that was found and optimized through forward testing. Trading takes place in the overnight market when price action becomes more predictable. Therefore, it shows good results on several currency pairs over a long period of time. Robot doesn`t use dangerous trading methods such as martingale, grid or HFT. Usually, trades are closed more than one hundred points before reaching the stop loss or take profit, which the robot sets for each position to ensure trading sa
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Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.10.05 10:16 
 

garbage

Hicham Ait Taleb
956
Hicham Ait Taleb 2025.08.08 20:56 
 

very useful thank you

Tesla963
119
Tesla963 2024.09.04 00:34 
 

Very good indicator. I use it for a strategy in combination with other indicators. Since I have been using this indicator, all signals have improved by more than 50%. Thank you very much.

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
457
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2024.06.28 00:43 
 

Excelente Indicador. Lo puede usar en cualquier estrategia.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.01.16 17:50 
 

Gute Arbeit, Danke!!

Igor Isakov
1195
Igor Isakov 2023.08.01 22:05 
 

Hello, almost 5 stars, except Alarm and Push message on signal. At the moment Alarm and Push messages contain no information about Symbol and Timeframe. If you are trading from terminal and indicator is working on few FX symbols (pairs) and different TF, you should manually look at every chart in order to find right one. If you are trading from mobile - on Push signal with no information about Symbol and Timeframe you shall turn on your PC (VPS) MT4 terminal and again look at every chart. No way to trade directly from mobile phone.. Surely, for free product this lack of functionality is more less Ok but it would be nice if Alarm and Push of this indicator will be updated as defined above. Thank You, Author!

alfy87
1160
alfy87 2023.07.10 23:57 
 

INCREDIBLE visual aid

Shekhar
92
Shekhar 2023.05.27 16:36 
 

Thanks bud, very useful indicator

joseanrod
105
joseanrod 2023.05.20 22:38 
 

Great AMA and the noise filter feature is very helpful! Thanks for sharing this great tool for free.

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