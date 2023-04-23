Trend AMA MT4
- Indicatori
- Aleksei Krasov
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 14 maggio 2023
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend.
Recommendations for trading:
- Auxiliary Indicator
- Detecting trend
- Detecting power of trend
- Detecting potential reversal points
- Main indicator
- Shows entry points for swing trading
- Serves as dynamic support and resistance
Recommendations for use:
- Any instrument
- Any timeframe
Input parameters:
- Period - AMA period
- Fast Period - fast MA period
- Slow Period - slow MA period
- Pow - averaging power (quadratic function by default)
- Deviation (In Points) - deviation in points to build a dot
- Notification By Distance (In Points) - if distance between points >= set
- Notification By Count - if number of same color points in a row >= set
very useful thank you