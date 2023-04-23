Trend AMA MT4

4.56

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend.

Recommendations for trading:

  • Auxiliary Indicator
    • Detecting trend
    • Detecting power of trend
    • Detecting potential reversal points
  • Main indicator
    • Shows entry points for swing trading
    • Serves as dynamic support and resistance

Recommendations for use:

  • Any instrument
  • Any timeframe

Input parameters:

  • Period - AMA period
  • Fast Period - fast MA period
  • Slow Period - slow MA period
  • Pow - averaging power (quadratic function by default)
  • Deviation (In Points) - deviation in points to build a dot
  • Notification By Distance (In Points) - if distance between points >= set
  • Notification By Count - if number of same color points in a row >= set
Recensioni 9
Hicham Ait Taleb
800
Hicham Ait Taleb 2025.08.08 20:56 
 

very useful thank you

Tesla963
119
Tesla963 2024.09.04 00:34 
 

Very good indicator. I use it for a strategy in combination with other indicators. Since I have been using this indicator, all signals have improved by more than 50%. Thank you very much.

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
460
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2024.06.28 00:43 
 

Excelente Indicador. Lo puede usar en cualquier estrategia.

