Trend AMA MT5

4.71

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend.

Recommendations for trading:

  • Auxiliary Indicator
    • Detecting trend
    • Detecting power of trend
    • Detecting potential reversal points
  • Main indicator
    • Shows entry points for swing trading
    • Serves as dynamic support and resistance

Recommendations for use:

  • Any instrument
  • Any timeframe

Input parameters:

  • Period - AMA period
  • Fast Period - fast MA period
  • Slow Period - slow MA period
  • Pow - averaging power (quadratic function by default)
  • Deviation (In Points) - deviation in points to build a dot
  • Notification By Distance (In Points) - if distance between points >= set
  • Notification By Count - if number of same color points in a row >= set
You can find our products only at MQL5. Do not be taken in by scammers, offering our development on other resources.

Reviews 8
Vladimir Lovec
1665
Vladimir Lovec 2025.11.16 14:35 
 

Great job! Very helpful! Congratulations!

scaiko
14
scaiko 2025.06.20 16:37 
 

Goood

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.07.17 18:26 
 

Sehr guter Indikator, danke dafür

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Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Trend AMA MT4
Aleksei Krasov
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Adaptive Moving Average   (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend. Recommendations for trading: Auxiliary Indicator Detecting trend Detecting power of trend Detecting potential reversal points Main indicator Shows entry points for swing trading Serves as dynamic support and resistance Recommendations for use: Any instrument Any timeframe Input parameters: Period - AMA period Fast Period - fast
FREE
Reliance
Aleksei Krasov
Experts
The EA uses an advanced strategy that was found and optimized through forward testing. Trading takes place in the overnight market when price action becomes more predictable. Therefore, it shows good results on several currency pairs over a long period of time. Robot doesn`t use dangerous trading methods such as martingale, grid or HFT. Usually, trades are closed more than one hundred points before reaching the stop loss or take profit, which the robot sets for each position to ensure trading sa
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Vladimir Lovec
1665
Vladimir Lovec 2025.11.16 14:35 
 

Great job! Very helpful! Congratulations!

FutureSoul
194
FutureSoul 2025.10.03 06:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

scaiko
14
scaiko 2025.06.20 16:37 
 

Goood

Nigenemo
104
Nigenemo 2024.12.05 14:51 
 

Great Indicator. would be great if you removed the 'groups' so it can be used in a mql bot

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.07.17 18:26 
 

Sehr guter Indikator, danke dafür

slimshadyt Ok
348
slimshadyt Ok 2023.06.13 06:17 
 

Its needs some improvment, thanks anyway

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.07 09:57 
 

Sehr guter Indikator, die Signale sind zuverlässig.

Oleg Pokhilko
321
Oleg Pokhilko 2023.05.06 21:07 
 

Привет, Алексей! Ставлю 5 за работу. Спасибо за индикатор. Хотелось бы задать вопрос. Возможно ли добавить оповещение в момент, когда расстояние между точками на кривой достигает определенного значения после закрытия свечи? Было бы здорово, если бы у вас получилось это сделать.

Aleksei Krasov
11837
Reply from developer Aleksei Krasov 2023.05.09 20:39
Добрый день. Это уже запланированно и будет добавлено в скором времени.
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