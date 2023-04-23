Trend AMA MT4

4.56

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend.

Recommendations for trading:

  • Auxiliary Indicator
    • Detecting trend
    • Detecting power of trend
    • Detecting potential reversal points
  • Main indicator
    • Shows entry points for swing trading
    • Serves as dynamic support and resistance

Recommendations for use:

  • Any instrument
  • Any timeframe

Input parameters:

  • Period - AMA period
  • Fast Period - fast MA period
  • Slow Period - slow MA period
  • Pow - averaging power (quadratic function by default)
  • Deviation (In Points) - deviation in points to build a dot
  • Notification By Distance (In Points) - if distance between points >= set
  • Notification By Count - if number of same color points in a row >= set
İncelemeler 9
Hicham Ait Taleb
800
Hicham Ait Taleb 2025.08.08 20:56 
 

very useful thank you

Tesla963
119
Tesla963 2024.09.04 00:34 
 

Very good indicator. I use it for a strategy in combination with other indicators. Since I have been using this indicator, all signals have improved by more than 50%. Thank you very much.

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
460
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2024.06.28 00:43 
 

Excelente Indicador. Lo puede usar en cualquier estrategia.

Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend AMA MT5
Aleksei Krasov
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend. Recommendations for trading: Auxiliary Indicator Detecting trend Detecting power of trend Detecting potential reversal points Main indicator Shows entry points for swing trading Serves as dynamic support and resistance Recommendations for use: Any instrument Any timeframe Input parameters: Period - AMA period Fast Period - fast MA
FREE
Reliance
Aleksei Krasov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses an advanced strategy that was found and optimized through forward testing. Trading takes place in the overnight market when price action becomes more predictable. Therefore, it shows good results on several currency pairs over a long period of time. Robot doesn`t use dangerous trading methods such as martingale, grid or HFT. Usually, trades are closed more than one hundred points before reaching the stop loss or take profit, which the robot sets for each position to ensure trading sa
Filtrele:
