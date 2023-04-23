Trend AMA MT4

4.56

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) is a trend indicator using moving average and market noise filter. Indicator feature are blue and red points, showing the power of trend.

Recommendations for trading:

  • Auxiliary Indicator
    • Detecting trend
    • Detecting power of trend
    • Detecting potential reversal points
  • Main indicator
    • Shows entry points for swing trading
    • Serves as dynamic support and resistance

Recommendations for use:

  • Any instrument
  • Any timeframe

Input parameters:

  • Period - AMA period
  • Fast Period - fast MA period
  • Slow Period - slow MA period
  • Pow - averaging power (quadratic function by default)
  • Deviation (In Points) - deviation in points to build a dot
  • Notification By Distance (In Points) - if distance between points >= set
  • Notification By Count - if number of same color points in a row >= set
You can find our products only at MQL5. Do not be taken in by scammers, offering our development on other resources.
Filtrer:
Tim Marco Talarowski
474
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.10.05 10:16 
 

garbage

Hicham Ait Taleb
800
Hicham Ait Taleb 2025.08.08 20:56 
 

very useful thank you

Tesla963
119
Tesla963 2024.09.04 00:34 
 

Very good indicator. I use it for a strategy in combination with other indicators. Since I have been using this indicator, all signals have improved by more than 50%. Thank you very much.

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
460
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2024.06.28 00:43 
 

Excelente Indicador. Lo puede usar en cualquier estrategia.

Detleff Böhmer
3027
Detleff Böhmer 2024.01.16 17:50 
 

Gute Arbeit, Danke!!

Igor Isakov
1012
Igor Isakov 2023.08.01 22:05 
 

Hello, almost 5 stars, except Alarm and Push message on signal. At the moment Alarm and Push messages contain no information about Symbol and Timeframe. If you are trading from terminal and indicator is working on few FX symbols (pairs) and different TF, you should manually look at every chart in order to find right one. If you are trading from mobile - on Push signal with no information about Symbol and Timeframe you shall turn on your PC (VPS) MT4 terminal and again look at every chart. No way to trade directly from mobile phone.. Surely, for free product this lack of functionality is more less Ok but it would be nice if Alarm and Push of this indicator will be updated as defined above. Thank You, Author!

alfy87
1080
alfy87 2023.07.10 23:57 
 

INCREDIBLE visual aid

Shekhar
92
Shekhar 2023.05.27 16:36 
 

Thanks bud, very useful indicator

joseanrod
105
joseanrod 2023.05.20 22:38 
 

Great AMA and the noise filter feature is very helpful! Thanks for sharing this great tool for free.

