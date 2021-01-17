The EA uses an advanced strategy that was found and optimized through forward testing. Trading takes place in the overnight market when price action becomes more predictable. Therefore, it shows good results on several currency pairs over a long period of time.

Robot doesn`t use dangerous trading methods such as martingale, grid or HFT.

Usually, trades are closed more than one hundred points before reaching the stop loss or take profit, which the robot sets for each position to ensure trading safety.

The first 10 copies are sold at this price Next price $499

Exploitation



Recommended currency pairs:

EUR/CHF

GBP/CAD

GBP/CHF

GBP/USD

The robot can also trade on other currency pairs, but it shows the best results in the above ones.

Recommended timeframe: М15

Minimum deposit: $100

Description of input parameters:

Pair Settings - sets the best trading parameters for a currency pair, which are available below <<< Custom Settings >>>

Lots - the robot will use such volume if you specify 0 in Auto Risk

Auto Risk - percentage of risk used for trade

Trading time is indicated for the server with offset +2

You can also define the robot settings yourself if you fill in the parameters for trade customization. They are below <<< Custom Settings >>>, but for this, be sure to select "Custom" in the "Pair Settings".