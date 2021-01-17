Reliance
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The EA uses an advanced strategy that was found and optimized through forward testing. Trading takes place in the overnight market when price action becomes more predictable. Therefore, it shows good results on several currency pairs over a long period of time.
Robot doesn`t use dangerous trading methods such as martingale, grid or HFT.
Usually, trades are closed more than one hundred points before reaching the stop loss or take profit, which the robot sets for each position to ensure trading safety.
The first 10 copies are sold at this price
Next price $499
Exploitation
Recommended currency pairs:
- EUR/CHF
- GBP/CAD
- GBP/CHF
- GBP/USD
The robot can also trade on other currency pairs, but it shows the best results in the above ones.
Recommended timeframe: М15
Minimum deposit: $100
Description of input parameters:
- Pair Settings - sets the best trading parameters for a currency pair, which are available below <<< Custom Settings >>>
- Lots - the robot will use such volume if you specify 0 in Auto Risk
- Auto Risk - percentage of risk used for trade
- Trading time is indicated for the server with offset +2
You can also define the robot settings yourself if you fill in the parameters for trade customization. They are below <<< Custom Settings >>>, but for this, be sure to select "Custom" in the "Pair Settings".
running 1 week but expert show spread High !!. i try to change max spread to 100 but still not work. how can i do ? (my broke normal time spread is 0)