AV Donchian Channel

"AV Donchian Channel" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line.

Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing.

See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy.


Settings:

- Donchian Channel Period

- Colors and widths of the lines

- Colors and widths of price labels


Please report bugs to me.
