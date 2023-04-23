RSI Hedging Gold MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 April 2023
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M1,M5 time frame,
Base on RSI indicator, hedging strategy.
stop loss 0.25 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot
Recommend broker: Tickmill, 3 digit broker, stoploss = 25; takeprofit = 390
Min deposit: from 500 usd
- From 500 usd to 40,000 usd after more than 01 year. (backtest)
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 0.25 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 3.9 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)