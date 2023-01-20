ATR Hedging Gold

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame,

Base on ATR indicator, hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.19 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 3 usd/0.01 lot 

Min deposit: from 300 usd

- From 300 usd to 2,000,000 usd after more than 01 year (back test, I cann't belive it)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.19 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  3 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)


(If you have any question, inbox me)


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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
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My  Expert Advisor  trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M5  time frame, Base on very special  hedging  strategy and it take a along time to test. Broker: only  IC Markets  (Raw Trading account: spread <15) and use VPS to run EA,  Min deposit: from 200 usd. - From 200 usd to 36,506.40 usd after 5 months (backtest but worthy to try). - Live signal: coming soon - No need to do any things, just run and take profit.
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