ADX Euro Trading

My Expert Advisor trade EURUSD on M15 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 20 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 13 usd/0.01 lot

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Profit: 600%/1 years (High risk).

Draw Down: < 35%

Min deposit: 150 usd

Recommended deposit: 300 usd

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 20 usd/0.01 lot depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 13 usd/0.01 lot depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)



