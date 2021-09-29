ADX Euro Trading
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade EURUSD on M15 time frame,
Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.
stop loss 20 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 13 usd/0.01 lot
Min deposit: from 300 usd
Profit: 600%/1 years (High risk).
Draw Down: < 35%
Min deposit: 150 usd
Recommended deposit: 300 usd
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Lots: 0.01
- Stoploss: 20 usd/0.01 lot depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 13 usd/0.01 lot depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)