Greedy Boy

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M5 time frame,

Base on Greedy hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.570 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 0.770 usd/0.01 lot 

Live signal: coming soon.

Recommend broker: Exness (Pro account), 3 digit broker, stoploss = 570; takeprofit = 770; 125 <spread <260.

Min deposit: from 70 usd

- From 70 usd to 1800 usd after a week. (backtest but worthy to  try)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.570 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  0.770 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

Don't worry if the ratio of loss trade is higher, because loss trades smaller than win trade.


(If you have any question, inbox me)


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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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