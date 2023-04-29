Gold Hedging MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 April 2023
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M1 time frame,
Base on special hedging strategy.
stop loss 0.27 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot (increase if u want more profit)
Recommend broker: Exness, 5 digit broker, stoploss = 270; takeprofit = 3900;
If 3 diggit broker, stoploss = 27; takeprofit = 390;
Min deposit: from 500 usd
- From 500 usd to 140.000 usd after more than 01 year (backtest)
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 0.27 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 3.9 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)