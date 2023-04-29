Gold Hedging MT5

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M1 time frame,

Base on special hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.27 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot (increase if u want more profit)

Recommend broker: Exness, 5 digit broker, stoploss = 270; takeprofit = 3900;

If 3 diggit broker,  stoploss = 27; takeprofit = 390;

Min deposit: from 500 usd

- From 500 usd to 140.000 usd after more than 01 year (backtest)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.27 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  3.9 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)


(If you have any question, inbox me)


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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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