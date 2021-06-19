Bitcoin Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on M30 time frame,

Base on Bollinger Bands indicator,

stop loss 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin

take profit 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)

Totally, my EA win 89% and loss 11%.

Min deposit: from 200 usd

Recommended deposit: 400 usd

Broker 5 digit, stop loss = 250000, take profit: 170000;

Profit: 25%-35%/month.

Draw Down: < 35%

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2500 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1700 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)











