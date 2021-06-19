Bitcoin Trading
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.20
- Updated: 19 June 2021
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on M30 time frame,
Base on Bollinger Bands indicator,
stop loss 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin
take profit 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)
Totally, my EA win 89% and loss 11%.
Min deposit: from 200 usd
Recommended deposit: 400 usd
Broker 5 digit, stop loss = 250000, take profit: 170000;
Profit: 25%-35%/month.
Draw Down: < 35%
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Lots: 0.01
- Stoploss: 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2500 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1700 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)