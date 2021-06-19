Bitcoin Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on M30 time frame,

Base on Bollinger Bands indicator,

stop loss 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin

take profit 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)

Totally, my EA win  89% and loss 11%. 

Min deposit: from 200 usd

Recommended deposit: 400 usd

Broker 5 digit, stop loss = 250000, take profit: 170000;

Profit: 25%-35%/month.

Draw Down: < 35%

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2500 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  17 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1700 usd/bitcoin  depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)




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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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