Bollinger Band EA
- Experts
- Hoang Van Chuong
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This strategy enters orders according to the Bollinger band indicator.
Recommend:
- The smaller the timeframe, the greater the risk, please consider before using, the timeframe H1 or more is recommended
- Recommend minimum deposit 1000 USD/0.01 start lots
- Any forex pair can use
- Bollinger band indicator parameter is default
Setup:
- Magic: magic code for each order
- Auto increase lots: if true, the volume per order will increase exponentially by 1.2
- Start lots: first order volume
- Profit close ($/0.01 lots): Profit for each 0.01 lots to close all orders, in addition, orders will also be closed if there is a reversal signal according to the BB indicator