Bollinger Band EA

This strategy enters orders according to the Bollinger band indicator.

Recommend:

  • The smaller the timeframe, the greater the risk, please consider before using, the timeframe H1 or more is recommended
  • Recommend minimum deposit 1000 USD/0.01 start lots
  • Any forex pair can use
  • Bollinger band indicator parameter is default

Setup:

  • Magic: magic code for each order
  • Auto increase lots: if true, the volume per order will increase exponentially by 1.2
  • Start lots: first order volume
  • Profit close ($/0.01 lots): Profit for each 0.01 lots to close all orders, in addition, orders will also be closed if there is a reversal signal according to the BB indicator



