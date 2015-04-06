RSI Divergence EA

EA works based on RSI divergence, combined with secret algorithm to create 1 powerful EA conquering the FX market. It has been thoroughly tested before being sold. The EA always sets a stop loss and take profit on every trade. To better understand, you can watch the attached video, then download and backtest carefully before running on a real account.

Only works on 1H timeframe. Please do not attach any timeframe other than 1H.

Only works with currency pairs with symbol XXXUSD and works best on 1H frame.

Input settings:

-SL_risk :  % loss 1 order .

-X_LOT=true : increase the volume (Lot) if the previous order was 1 or more losing orders.

-X_LOT=false : no volume increase (Lot). keep the volume (Lot) at normal level.


Video RSI Divergence EA
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Grid Strategist
Ho Xuan Gioi
Experts
Grid Strategy is a brand new EA designed to use Grid strategy to ensure consistent and stable profits in the long run without Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP). Grid Strategy uses support and resistance zones combined with box breaks to find entry points. When the asset price reaches these support and resistance zones, the EA will open new buy or sell positions in the Grid strategy with a reasonable distance. For each new position, the EA sets a specific profit target to close the trade. When
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