RSI Divergence EA

EA works based on RSI divergence, combined with secret algorithm to create 1 powerful EA conquering the FX market. It has been thoroughly tested before being sold. The EA always sets a stop loss and take profit on every trade. To better understand, you can watch the attached video, then download and backtest carefully before running on a real account.

Only works on 1H timeframe. Please do not attach any timeframe other than 1H.

Only works with currency pairs with symbol XXXUSD and works best on 1H frame.

Input settings:

-SL_risk : % loss 1 order .

-X_LOT=true : increase the volume (Lot) if the previous order was 1 or more losing orders.

-X_LOT=false : no volume increase (Lot). keep the volume (Lot) at normal level.



