"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open.



An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries.



The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range he goes long too far up and shorts too far down. Then it helps to set the multiplier narrower, e.g. 1.5.



Use: Trend following e.g. NASDAQ/USTEC/US100 H1, S&P/US500 H1





Settings:



- Timeframe (SuperTrend & SMA): H1

- Trade direction: Long/Short/Long and Short

- Lot: 0.1

- Compounding Lot (0 = off): add x lot after a win (two in a row compounding method)

- Lots per Account Size: 1000 (0 = Fixed Lotsize)



- SuperTrend Period: 10

- SuperTrend Multiplier: 1.0 to 7.0 (= distance SuperTrend to the price)

- SuperTrend Trailing: yes/no



- TP: 0 (Take Profit Pips)

- SL: 100 (Stop Loss Pips)



- Filter: SMA period e.g. 200 (0 = no filter)



- Buy Signal: signal color

- Sell Signal: signal color



- Magic number

- Order comment





Two Screenshots NEW VERSION 1.4:



- USTEC H1, August 10, 2022 - September 22, 2023 (period 15, multiplier 7, SMA 200, trailing true, SL 100, 10 lot or 1 lot per EUR 1000,-)



- Settings window





Screenshots of EURUSD H1 with AV SuperTrend indicator and AV TradeHistory indicator:



- Multiplier 2.0 without trailing with SMA 200 filter (close on trend change)



- Multiplier 3.0 with trailing with SMA 200 filter



- Multiplier 3.0 with trailing without SMA 200 filter



- Every tick from 01/01/2023 to 05/01/2023, results for "SuperTrend Multiplier" 2.0 to 3.0 and "SuperTrend Trailing" yes/no: Profit factor 1.10 to 1.53





Screenshots of S&P/US500 H1:



- Every tick from 10/25/2022 to 05/01/2023, results for "SuperTrend Multiplier" 1.0 to 2.0 and "SuperTrend Trailing" = yes and "Filter: SMA Period" = 400: Profit factor 1.22 to 1.82



- Every tick from 10/25/2022 to 05/01/2023, single run with "SuperTrend Multiplier" = 1.5, "SuperTrend Trailing" = yes and "Filter: SMA Period" = 400 (the blue line with PF = 1.7 and the lowest DD of 9.49%)



