BB Scalper 4

This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too. 

Features:

1. NO Grid

2. NO Martingale

3. Smart Lot Sizing

4. Auto Take Profit in Money

5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance

6. Minimal Inputs

7. Can trade 100 USD Account too.

8. High Win Rate

9. Positive Equity Curve

Account Requirements:

*Broker - Any

*Account type - Hedged

1. Minimum Balance - 100 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:500

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500

*VPS also recommended for low latency of trade execution.

Inputs Explained:

1. Min Lot - Initial lot size for the first trade.

2. Lots Multiply - Min Lot or Initial lot size gets multiplied by this value to get next lot size for successive trades.

3. Max Lot - This is maximum lot size the EA can open a trade with.

4. Order Distance - The distance between the initial trade and a successive trade.

5. TP Money - Take Profit in Money (in account currency).

6. Auto Stop Out - Automatic stop out based on your account balance.

7. Stop Out Percent - (If Auto Stop Out is true!) You can set % of your account balance as stop out level.

For example, If your account balance is 1000 and (Auto Stop Out - true) Stop Out Percent set to 10 (%) then all open trades will get closed in case your account lose reaches 100 i.e. 10% of 1000.

8. BB Period - Period for Bollinger Bands indicator.

9. BB Deviation - Set deviation value for Bollinger Bands indicator.

10. EMA Period - Period value of the Exponential Moving Average indicator. 

