Gap Indicator 123 Gap

Fair Value Gap Indicator (123 Gap): Precision Tool for Identifying Potential Price Targets

The Fair Value Gap Indicator (123 Gap) is a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability price targets based on market structure. By analyzing sets of three consecutive candles, this indicator pinpoints crucial gaps that often serve as magnets for price action.

How It Works

  1. Continuous Analysis: The indicator scans every set of three consecutive candles on your chart.
  2. Gap Identification: It calculates the gap between the first and third candles in each set.
  3. Visual Representation: Identified gaps are displayed on the chart, color-coded for easy interpretation.

Key Benefits

  • Predict Potential Reversals: Highlights areas where price may return after a trend reversal.
  • Identify Pullback Targets: Pinpoints levels where price might pause during a pullback.
  • Enhance Trade Entries and Exits: Use gap levels to refine your entry and exit points.

Real-World Example

In a downtrend scenario:
  • First candle's low: 1.0000
  • Third candle's high: 0.9950
  • The indicator will highlight the gap between 0.9950 and 1.0000 as a potential upside target.
This gap often acts as a "magnet," attracting price during future upward movements.

Customizable Settings

  1. Display Distance: Adjust how far back the indicator looks for gaps.
  2. BearBarColor: Customize the color for gaps in downtrends.
  3. BullBarColor: Set the color for gaps in uptrends.
  4. AllowedGapSize: Define the minimum gap size to be highlighted.

Perfect For

  • Swing traders looking for precise entry and exit points
  • Day traders seeking to identify intraday reversal levels
  • Trend traders wanting to spot potential pullback targets
Enhance your technical analysis with the Gap Indicator (123 Gap) and gain a unique edge in predicting potential price movements. Start identifying high-probability trading opportunities today!


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RSI Dashboard For Multiple Pairs and Timeframes
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Never miss when a pair is being oversold or overbought again!! This RSI dashboard allows you to monitor RSI levels on 6 different time frames for up to 30 different currency pairs. This dashboard is packed with features including: 1. Monitoring of 6 customizable time frames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, M1) 2. You can set the overbought/oversold levels you want for EACH time frame and they will be highlighted in the dashboard when a pair gets to that level 3. You can also set the RSI period
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