Levels price
- Indicators
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Levels price is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market based
on indicator calculations. The indicator consists of the following buffers;
Red buffer
Blue buffer
Purple buffer
The blue buffer is the resistance level where price is expected to bounce back.
The red buffer is the support level based on the current market price. There is also
a purple buffer below red buffer that can indicate the current support and resistance
levels have been breached when price crosses this purple buffer.