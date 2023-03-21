Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of order management

Take your trading to new heights with our Trade Assistant designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks.





Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant with Key Features:

Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calculates the ideal lot size based on your desired risk-reward ratio, ensuring that you never overexpose your account or take unnecessary risks.

Advanced Trade Management: Order manager with trailing stops, breakeven functionality, and automated stop loss and take profit levels applied to all open positions, AutoPilotFX Pro simplifies trade management and helps you secure your profits.

Real-Time Performance Monitoring: Track your gains and losses by day, week, month, quarter, and year (profit statistics) and use the Strength Meter and RSI indicators to make informed trading decisions.

Customizable Restrictions: Impose discipline on your trading by setting lot size and open trade limits, ensuring that you always adhere to your preferred risk management strategy.

Aesthetic Customization: Choose from 8 different skins to match your trading platform's appearance or your personal preferences.

Language Support: this trading manager currently supports both French and English languages, catering to a diverse user base.

Unlock the full potential of your trading with this trade manager and don't miss out on the opportunity to optimize your strategies and increase your profits !

Before buy this trade panel assistant, you can test the light version if you want : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95798

managment

Feature reminder : Assistant trading | Panel manager| Order managment | Strenght meter | Auto breakeven | Trailing Stop | Grid | Lotsize| Exit by win| Exit by loss | win loss statistics