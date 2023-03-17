Close It All EA

Close it All is the EA that most of traders want because it help them did not miss their profit or protect them from the loss.

Why you need the Close It All ?

the EA work to close all open positions and the pending orders in the account when its reached to specified profit or loss.

Input Parameters :

ProfitInMoney : the number of profit in USD.

LossInMoney : the number of loss in USD.


the upcoming versions including more helpful tools.

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