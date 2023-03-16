The Gold market with a lot of volatility always brings many trading opportunities. We continuously research and develop unique trading strategies for Gold and synthesize them into EA Auto Gold Strategy. This is an automatic trading robot exclusively for the Gold market, it is programmed to integrate 3 trading strategies, each strategy is a different set of signal logic rules. You can experiment with strategies and choose your favorite in the settings panel.

The EA has a simple and easy to use setting interface. So there is no need for complicated set files. You just need to choose a strategy in the settings and start using it.

Settings: + Spread Limit: 50 points + Money Management (MM): True or False + Risk (MM): 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance) + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False) + Strategy: Trategy A or B or C + Take Profit: 500 points + Stop Loss: 1000 points + Use Trailing Stop: True or False + Trailing Stop: 20 points + Magic Number: 123456

Feature:

+ Fully automated trading 24/5.

+ No need in a large initial deposit. + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

+ Position trailing stop is used. + High winrate.

Recommend:

+ Timeframe: M5 or M1. + Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).

+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.



