Quick n Dirty Frequency Response


This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the frequency response are the magnitude and the group delay responses. The magnitude response (also called frequency spectrum) displays the ratio of the output of the filter to the input of the filter at different frequencies. The group delay is simply a fancy way of naming the lag of the output relative to the input at different frequencies (in units of number of bars). Playing with my free indicator (Price Discret Fourier Transform Toy) is a good starter to understand the concept of frequencies in a digital signal   like price.

Technical indicators resembling digital filters can be classified into three types depending on their frequency characteristics. Digital filters that pass low frequencies but suppress high frequencies (Low Pass Filters, LPF) function as price smoother. They eliminate high frequency volatility and perverse the trend. The magnitude response of an LPF has a value of unity at zero frequency, or a range of low frequencies, (called pass band). These are the frequencies that are passed. Beyond the pass band,  the magnitude response diminishes to very low values at high frequencies which are quenched by the filter (called stop band). A perfect filter has a very sharp  transition from pass band to stop band. Among the smoother types in this indicator, the "windowed sinc" provides the best response, but a large filter period is required to do this resulting in a large lag (try setting fo=0.15  and filter period=50). Examples of indicators acting as smoothers are moving averages, and other filters introduced here, and to  be presented in future indicators by this developer..

 Digital filters that pass high frequencies but suppress low frequencies (High Pass Filters, HPF) function as de-trenders. They eliminate the low frequency trend and perverse the cyclic component and volatility. The magnitude response of an HPF has a value of unity at maximum frequency (0.5), or a range of high frequencies, (called pass band). These are the frequencies that are passed. Below the pass band,  the magnitude response diminishes to very low values at low frequencies which are quenched by the filter (called stop band). A perfect filter has a very sharp  transition from pass band to stop band. Examples of indicators acting as HPF detrenders are the CCI and the DPO , and other filters introduced here, and to  be presented in future indicators by this developer.

Momentum oscillators belong to the third class of digital filters called Band Pass Filters (BPF). These have two stop bands, one at low frequency and the other at high frequency, and a pass band in between. Again, a perfect BPF has sharp transitions between pass and stop bands. However, a momentum oscillator is distinguished by having a linear magnitude response in the low pass transition region. This allows the filter to act as a differentiator at low frequencies. But the transition should be sharp towards the high frequency stop band.  The MACD fits closely to the requirement of a momentum oscillator. But better momentum oscillators are the Biquad Low Pass Differentiator (LPD), and the Wulf LPD.  More information on these momentum oscillators will be provided in future indicators by this developer.









                   (This description is in progress .... more detail will be included soon)

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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MT5 Version : Pre Note : The indicator uses the Open price value for calculations. This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filters. Scholarly papers   on the subject   by the current developer can be found   here  and here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indica
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This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
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High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
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Discrete Fourier Transform of Price
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
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In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
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Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
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