Commodity Channel Index Corrected

5

This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency Response) . The presence of the oscillations produces undesirable artefacts in the CCI that do not correspond to price movement. If the CCI were based on the much cleaner DC Block high pass filter, whose frequency response is shown in white in the first screenshot, then the problem of the unsightly oscillations is eliminated.  The DC blocker is a high pass filter similar to the Biquad high pass filter featured in two of this developers free indicators namely  High Pass Filter Trading Signal   and High Pass Filter Candlesticks . 

This present indicator performs the same CCI calculation for the typical price value based on the dc blocker hpf instead of the original oscillations-plagued high pass filter. The input of the indicator can be run in  CCI_Mode, which converts it into a CCI indicator (but with new filter of course). This way direct comparisons can be made between them.  Screen shot 2 shows a comparison for EUR/USD chart. The thumbs down on the conventional CCI show artefacts due to oscillations that do not correspond closely to price data, and do not agree with standard interpretation of the indicator about crossing level 100. These features cannot be eliminated by simply changing the period of the CCI. If they do disapear, then others will pop up. The CCI mode here is limited to periods betwen 5 and 25.

If you use CCI in your trading, consider this present indicator.




Reviews 1
lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2023.02.18 08:10 
 

Thank you! You are the best!!!

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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True Momentum LPD
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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MT5 Version : Pre Note : The indicator uses the Open price value for calculations. This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filters. Scholarly papers   on the subject   by the current developer can be found   here  and here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indica
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This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
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Quick n Dirty Frequency Response
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This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the freque
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High Pass Filter Trading Signal
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Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
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Discrete Fourier Transform of Price
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This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
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This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
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This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
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High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
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Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
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High Time Frame Relative Strength Index
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
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lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2023.02.18 08:10 
 

Thank you! You are the best!!!

Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
7436
Reply from developer Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat 2023.02.19 18:34
Thank you very much for the review.
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