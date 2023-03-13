PowerInfinity

PowerInfinity
grid - averaging - hedge 
backtest 17 years (2005-2023)
in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5

basic indicator with 7 Indicator

Basic Trigger, combination indicator with candle and trend

POWER INFINITY --> FOR FILTER STRENGTH OF TREND 

averaging by signal = on  ---> grid open order with distance and signal
averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance

Risk Warning:
Before you Rent InfinityByAlligator, please baktest again
Forex is High Risk High Return
thankyou
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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