PowerInfinity
PowerInfinity
grid - averaging - hedge
backtest 17 years (2005-2023)
in MT4 using FBS - Timeframe M5
basic indicator with 7 Indicator
Basic Trigger, combination indicator with candle and trend
POWER INFINITY --> FOR FILTER STRENGTH OF TREND
averaging by signal = on ---> grid open order with distance and signal
averaging by signal = off ---> grid open order, only with distance
Risk Warning:
Before you Rent InfinityByAlligator, please baktest again
Forex is High Risk High Return
thankyou