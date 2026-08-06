RBM Volume Ultimate

RBM Volume Ultimate is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines professional Financial Volume analysis, Accumulated Delta, Daily VWAP, and automatic detection of market Absorption and Exhaustion.
Designed for traders to operate with clarity and precision, it identifies institutional Buy and Sell flow in real-time, highlighting volume anomaly bars with intuitive colors and issuing sound, visual alerts, and Push notifications to your mobile phone.
Key Features:
 📊 Buyer/Seller Histogram: Precise separation of buyer and seller financial volume.
 ⚡ Anomaly Detection: Automatic identification of Absorption, Exhaustion, and Combo pattern points.
 🖥️ Intuitive Panel: Quick display of current bar statistics (Buys, Sells, Delta, Fin, and VWAP).
 📈 VWAP & Accumulated Delta: Institutional average price reading and flow balance within the same indicator.
 🔔 Complete Alert System: Instant notifications via MT5, Pop-up, Sound, and Push Notifications (Mobile).
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait. Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out fir
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badboy floripa
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badboy floripa 2026.08.06 23:54 
 

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