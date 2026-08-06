RBM Volume Ultimate is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines professional Financial Volume analysis, Accumulated Delta, Daily VWAP, and automatic detection of market Absorption and Exhaustion.

Designed for traders to operate with clarity and precision, it identifies institutional Buy and Sell flow in real-time, highlighting volume anomaly bars with intuitive colors and issuing sound, visual alerts, and Push notifications to your mobile phone.

Key Features:

📊 Buyer/Seller Histogram: Precise separation of buyer and seller financial volume.

⚡ Anomaly Detection: Automatic identification of Absorption, Exhaustion, and Combo pattern points.

🖥️ Intuitive Panel: Quick display of current bar statistics (Buys, Sells, Delta, Fin, and VWAP).

📈 VWAP & Accumulated Delta: Institutional average price reading and flow balance within the same indicator.

🔔 Complete Alert System: Instant notifications via MT5, Pop-up, Sound, and Push Notifications (Mobile).