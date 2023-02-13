Simple Trendline Trader

Simple Trendline Trader is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically open trade when the trendline you draw touched by the running price, You can choose to set EA to trade buy order or sell order when the trendline touched by running price, you can also set stoploss and takeprofit in pips, when using MM Lot it will automatically calculate your order lot based on the SL distance and set risk per trade from your current equity.

This EA include :

1. Trade Mode, BUY or SELL mode

2. Time Filter (Broker Time)

3. Advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stops

4. Partial Close

5. MM Lot or Fixed Lot

6. Risk Per Trade based on Equity

7. Magic Number

This EA only trade 1 order at a time, if you want to trade another you must reattach EA to the chart again. You can save it as template (for BUY or SELL) for fast and easy use.

Please note this EA only trade the nearest TrendLine from the current price. It will be better to clear all your chart from trendline object before attach this EA to the chart and then draw your trendline for ea to order (buy or sell).

You dont need to rename the trendline name, just draw and EA will find it automatically.


Thank You

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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Roger PBMA EA using pullback strategy using moving average trend, it follow the trend with predefined value for best performance trading experience. Using default SL 30 pips and TP 33 pips, you can adjust this setting depend on timeframe you using, the bigger timeframe the bigger SL and TP. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust martingale multiplier and maximum lot for every trade. 3. Advanced Trailing
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Simple HorizontalLine Trader
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Simple HorizontalLine Trader is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically open trade when the horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can choose to set EA to trade buy order or sell order when the horizontalline   touched by running price, you can also set stoploss and takeprofit in pips, when using MM Lot it will automatically calculate your order lot based on the SL distance and set risk per trade from your current equity. This EA include : 1. Trade Mode,
Line Trader Pro With Telegram Notification
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Line Trader Pro is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically open trade when the trendline or horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can choose to set EA to trade buy order or sell order when the trendline or horizontalline touched by running price, you can also set stoploss and takeprofit in pips, when using MM Lot it will automatically calculate your order lot based on the SL distance and set risk per trade from your current equity. This EA include : 1.
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Dodik Kurniawan
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This EA is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically close all open order when the trendline or horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can also choose to close only all buy order or close only all sell order or both close all buy and sell order at the same time. This EA include : 1. Close Mode, BUY or SELL mode 2. Time Filter (Broker Time) 3. Advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stops 4. Partial Close 5. Magic Number You can save it as template (for BUY or SELL
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Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust mart
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