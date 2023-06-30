Pips Pop Up

Input name Input value Description

1. start_x Number (integer) The first X coordinate where the text appears.

If you increase this value, the text position shifts to the right.

Decreasing the value moves the position to the left.

2. start_y Number (integer) The first Y coordinate where the text appears.

If you increase this value, the text appearing point shifts down.

Decreasing the value moves the position up.

3. speed Number (integer) Text scrolling speed.

If this value is greater than 0, the text scrolls up.

If less than 0, the text scrolls down.

If 0, then the text doesn't move.

4. duration_seconds Number (positive integer) Text display duration. (Unit: seconds)

During this time the text continues to scroll.

5. font String Text font. Enter font name.

6. font_size Number (positive integer) Font size of the text.

7. font_color_plus Color Font color which is applied to the text when a closed position makes a profit.

8. font_color_zero Color Font color which is applied to the text when the entry price and exit price of a position is the same.

9. font_color_minus Color Font color which is applied to the text when a closed position is a loss.

10. only_this_symbol true/false If this value is true, no text is displayed when your position of another symbol is closed.

If false, each time your position is closed the text appears regardless the symbol of your position.

11. show_symbol_name true/false If this value is true, the symbol name of your closed position is added to the text.

If false, symbol name is not displayed.

12. show_profit true/false If this value is true, the profit or loss of your closed position is added to the text.

If false, profit/loss is not displayed.

13. pips_to_points true/false If this value is true, the result is displayed in points instead of pips.

14. mute_sound true/false If this value is true, sound is not played when the text appears.

15. reload_key String This is a hotkey to call the text manually. Enter a key name without spaces.

Depending on the market situation, state of internet connection, spec of your PC, etc., the text may be delayed.

If the text is not shown even when your position is closed, please try to press this key.

16. sample_text_call_key String A hotkey to show sample texts. Enter a key name without spaces.

After changing parameters, you can check how the text looks like by pressing this key.