Pips Pop Up

  • Utilities
  • Tatsuki Ezure
    Tatsuki Ezure

    Tatsuki Ezure

    Hi, I'm a Japanese amateur trader. I'm learning and practicing Forex trading, dreaming to become a professional trader someday.
    I speak Japanese, English, and Russian. I have some skills of writing Java, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, CSS, and, of course, MQL5 codes.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 30 June 2023
  • Activations: 20
Using Pips Pop Up makes it easy to know your profit and loss in pips and points!

When this Expert Advisor (EA) is active, basic information of the position closed, such as symbol name, result pips, and profit or loss in your currency, are popped up on the chart to which this EA is attached at the moment your position is closed.*

It also provides optional parameters to change the font style, size, color, the location to show results, speed of their scrolling, duration of showing etc. You can change them and customize it just as you want.

In addition, Pips Pop Up sums up the pips and profits/losses of the positions that are closed (and the results were shown on your chart). The total pips and profits are printed on Expert tab in the toolbox any time, only by pressing Esc key (default) when the chart to which this EA is added is active.

*The time when this EA shows the results might be delayed (in such cases usually they are shown in some seconds or less) because of the situation of the markets, internet connection, a lot of orders handled at the same time, etc. In such cases, please press the key of reload_key (the default is F5, you can change to another key by editing this input).

Link to the video for instructions of Pips Pop Up: https://youtu.be/s8U32mm0KBQ

Descriptions of the inputs in this EA:
Input name Input value Description
1. start_x Number (integer) The first X coordinate where the text appears.
If you increase this value, the text position shifts to the right.
Decreasing the value moves the position to the left.
2. start_y Number (integer)
The first Y coordinate where the text appears.
If you increase this value, the text appearing point shifts down.
Decreasing the value moves the position up.
3. speed Number (integer) Text scrolling speed.
If this value is greater than 0, the text scrolls up.
If less than 0, the text scrolls down.
If 0, then the text doesn't move.
4. duration_seconds Number (positive integer) Text display duration. (Unit: seconds)
During this time the text continues to scroll.
5. font String Text font. Enter font name.
6. font_size Number (positive integer) Font size of the text.
7. font_color_plus Color
Font color which is applied to the text when a closed position makes a profit.
8. font_color_zero Color
Font color which is applied to the text when the entry price and exit price of a position is the same.
9. font_color_minus Color
Font color which is applied to the text when a closed position is a loss.
10. only_this_symbol true/false
If this value is true, no text is displayed when your position of another symbol is closed.
If false, each time your position is closed the text appears regardless the symbol of your position.
11. show_symbol_name true/false
If this value is true, the symbol name of your closed position is added to the text.
If false, symbol name is not displayed.
12. show_profit true/false
If this value is true, the profit or loss of your closed position is added to the text.
If false, profit/loss is not displayed.
13. pips_to_points true/false
If this value is true, the result is displayed in points instead of pips.
14. mute_sound true/false
If this value is true, sound is not played when the text appears.
15. reload_key String
This is a hotkey to call the text manually. Enter a key name without spaces.
Depending on the market situation, state of internet connection, spec of your PC, etc., the text may be delayed.
If the text is not shown even when your position is closed, please try to press this key.
16. sample_text_call_key String
A hotkey to show sample texts. Enter a key name without spaces.
After changing parameters, you can check how the text looks like by pressing this key.
17. calculate_total_pips_key String
A hotkey to output the total pips (or points) and profits/losses of the positions closed since this EA started. The result is output on Expert tab.
Enter a key name without spaces.

Note:
When you changed any parameter(s), I would recommend you restart MetaTrader 5; the text delays more often after parameter changes for some technical reasons.
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Utilities
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