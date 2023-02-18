Meow Orderer
- Utilities
-
Tatsuki EzureHi, I'm a Japanese amateur trader. I'm learning and practicing Forex trading, dreaming to become a professional trader someday.
I speak Japanese, English, and Russian. I have some skills of writing Java, JavaScript, PHP, HTML, CSS, and, of course, MQL5 codes.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Meow Orderer is an order utility service, with which you can sell, buy, or cross-order by market order, setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) at the same time. There are 2 options to set SL and TP: by points or price.
In addition, just by clicking a button you can change SL and TP of all of your positions of the symbol which is shown in the chart to which this Expert Advisor (EA) is attached, or close them as well. It also provides a function to exclude either of your sell or buy positions when you use the modify/close button mentioned above.
** CAUTION **
1. If your broker does not support cross-ordering, do not use the CROSS-ORDER button.
2. When you get new positions using SELL, BUY, or CROSS-ORDER button of this EA, SL and TP points that are set to your positions can be slipped by some points. This is because the SL and TP values are calculated based on the price at the moment when you click them, not when your orders are dealt. I would like you to keep it in mind, especially when major economic indicators are published, strong breakouts just have occurred, etc.
Link to the video for instructions of Meow Orderer: https://youtu.be/Nl8JGI-QRVU
Descriptions of the GUI components on the control panel:
|Component name
|Component type
|Description
|1. "REPEAT"
|Field
|
This is used to repeat your sell, buy, or cross-orders several times according to the number entered in this field. For example, if 2 is typed in REPEAT field and SELL button (as for this button, please scroll down and see its description below) is clicked, 3 sell market orders are sent to the server in total. This function is intended for use when you want to divide a new position into multiple positions, instead of just one.
The value of this field does not affect MODIFY SL/TP, MODIFY by price, or CLOSE ALL POSITIONS buttons.
|2. "PAUSE"
|Checkbox
|
When this is checked, this EA is paused and all of the buttons on the control panel are disabled.
|3. "VOLUME"
|Field
|A field to enter volume for new buy, sell, and cross-orders.
|4. "SL"
|Field
|
A field to enter stop-loss points to your positions.
The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY/CROSS-ORDER buttons, or is set to your positions you have when MODIFY SL/TP button is pressed.
|5. "TP"
|Field
|
A field to enter take-profit points to your positions.
The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY/CROSS-ORDER buttons, or is set to your positions you have when MODIFY SL/TP button is pressed.
|6. "SL(price)"
|Field
|
A field to enter stop-loss price to your positions.
The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY buttons, or is set to your positions you have when "MODIFY by price" button is pressed.
|7. "TP(price)"
|Field
|
A field to enter take-profit price to your positions.
The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY buttons, or is set to your positions you have when "MODIFY by price" button is pressed.
|8. "CROSS-ORDER"
|Button
|When you press this button, the EA sends new sell and buy market orders.
|9. "SELL"
|Button
|When you press this button, the EA sends a new sell market order.
|10. "BUY"
|Button
|When you press this button, the EA sends a new buy market order.
|11. "MODIFY SL/TP"
|Button
|
When you press this button, the values entered in SL and TP fields are set to ALL of your positions whose symbol is the same as the one of the chart to which this EA is attached.
If you check ONLY SELL/ONLY BUY checkbox, SL and TP values will be set to only either sell or buy positions of yours.
|12. "MODIFY by price"
|Button
|
When you press this button, the values entered in "SL(price)" and "TP(price)" fields are set to ALL of your positions whose symbol is the same as the one of the chart to which this EA is attached.
If you check ONLY SELL/ONLY BUY checkbox, SL and TP values will be set to either sell or buy positions only.
|13. "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS"
|Button
|
When this button is pressed, all of your positions OF THE SYMBOL OF THE CHART ON WHICH THIS EA IS WORKING are closed.
If you check ONLY SELL/ONLY BUY checkbox, only either sell or buy positions of yours are closed.
|14. "ONLY SELL"
|Checkbox
|
When this checkbox is checked, the function of MODIFY SL/TP, MODIFY by price, and CLOSE ALL POSITIONS buttons are limited to sell positions.
|15. "ONLY SELL"
|Checkbox
|
When this checkbox is checked, the function of MODIFY SL/TP, MODIFY by price, and CLOSE ALL POSITIONS buttons are limited to buy positions.
As for description of the inputs in this EA, please watch the video for instructions.