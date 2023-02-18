Meow Orderer

Component name Component type Description

1. "REPEAT" Field This is used to repeat your sell, buy, or cross-orders several times according to the number entered in this field. For example, if 2 is typed in REPEAT field and SELL button (as for this button, please scroll down and see its description below) is clicked, 3 sell market orders are sent to the server in total. This function is intended for use when you want to divide a new position into multiple positions, instead of just one.

The value of this field does not affect MODIFY SL/TP, MODIFY by price, or CLOSE ALL POSITIONS buttons.

2. "PAUSE" Checkbox When this is checked, this EA is paused and all of the buttons on the control panel are disabled.

3. "VOLUME" Field A field to enter volume for new buy, sell, and cross-orders.

4. "SL" Field A field to enter stop-loss points to your positions.

The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY/CROSS-ORDER buttons, or is set to your positions you have when MODIFY SL/TP button is pressed.

5. "TP" Field A field to enter take-profit points to your positions.

The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY/CROSS-ORDER buttons, or is set to your positions you have when MODIFY SL/TP button is pressed.

6. "SL(price)" Field A field to enter stop-loss price to your positions.

The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY buttons, or is set to your positions you have when "MODIFY by price" button is pressed.

7. "TP(price)" Field A field to enter take-profit price to your positions.

The value of this field is applied to your new positions when you click SELL/BUY buttons, or is set to your positions you have when "MODIFY by price" button is pressed.

8. "CROSS-ORDER" Button When you press this button, the EA sends new sell and buy market orders.

9. "SELL" Button When you press this button, the EA sends a new sell market order.

10. "BUY" Button When you press this button, the EA sends a new buy market order.

11. "MODIFY SL/TP" Button When you press this button, the values entered in SL and TP fields are set to ALL of your positions whose symbol is the same as the one of the chart to which this EA is attached.

If you check ONLY SELL/ONLY BUY checkbox, SL and TP values will be set to only either sell or buy positions of yours.

12. "MODIFY by price" Button When you press this button, the values entered in "SL(price)" and "TP(price)" fields are set to ALL of your positions whose symbol is the same as the one of the chart to which this EA is attached.

If you check ONLY SELL/ONLY BUY checkbox, SL and TP values will be set to either sell or buy positions only.

13. "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS" Button When this button is pressed, all of your positions OF THE SYMBOL OF THE CHART ON WHICH THIS EA IS WORKING are closed.

If you check ONLY SELL/ONLY BUY checkbox, only either sell or buy positions of yours are closed.

14. "ONLY SELL" Checkbox When this checkbox is checked, the function of MODIFY SL/TP, MODIFY by price, and CLOSE ALL POSITIONS buttons are limited to sell positions.