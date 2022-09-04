MMM Gold Sniper

Indicator is based on Market Maker Strategy. NO REPAINT.


MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price.

They achieve this by: 

1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a range of price movements to ‘trick' traders into taking a position in a given direction but then reversing it again. This means that the MM can sell a specific currency at a certain price and then buy it back at a lower price when the retail trader feels too much pain from the currency value moving backward and wanting to sell it back again (e.g. via the stop loss) 

2. Create panic and fear to induce traders to become emotional and think irrationally. This often involves:  

⋅ quick moves 

⋅ spike candles  

⋅ news releases 

⋅ ‘inexplicable' price behaviour.  

3. Hit the Stops and Clear the Board. This forces traders into ‘margin trouble' and ultimately out of the game.


All information about Market Maker Method are simplified in this indicator.


How to use:

NO INPUT AT ALL. Easy to use. You don't have to change any setting. All algorithm are set behind the screen. 


Recommended Time Frame:

M5 for Scalper

M15 and M30 for intraday trader.

H1 and H4 for swing trader.


PAIRS:

XAUUSD

FOREX MAJOR, FOREX MINOR

OTHER COMMODITIES

INDICES


Entry:

Make entry after signal goes off at the next candle open.

Signal may blinking during pre-confirmation. 

NO ARROW = INVALIDATE

ARROW = CONFIRM SIGNAL


Risk and Money Management:

Always risk 1-2% max from your capital. Do not over leverage. 

Stoploss at nearest support/ resistance. 



Take Profit:

Set your own daily target. Always secure your profit with trailing stop.

Always secure your profit with trailing stop.

Close partial lot and let the remaining order run with trailing stop.


=============================================================================


How to setup push notification to your MT4 Mobile App:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications


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***** The REAL , ORIGINAL, Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Arrow Trade Entry indicator for Very Low-Risk market execution ***** ***This is the Golden standard in arrow indicators for MT4.*** BING Setup Arrows Indicator(BSA) will show easy-to-read High Probability trading situations with Non-Repainting , Non-Delaying , Up or Down arrows on the graph.  So simple, it's brilliant. Always shows very good trading setups, no flashy colors, confusing configurations, hard-to-read dashboards, etc.  Perfec
BING Proper Path Trade Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize******* BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision. In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you
BING Risk Reward Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4  BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader. Clearly visualize Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines. Does BING Risk Reward show alerts? Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push). It shows alerts on Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit. That way, besides easily seeing what is go
The channels
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Indicators
Counter trade type indicator. Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase. There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter. The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed. When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance. Gradually overtake the candlestick and
Axebagsh
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
Only work on Crude Oil H1  time frame  Swing follow trend.  do not trade against trends Specifies the first destination and entry and exit points For 16 years, I only traded on CrudeOil. Crude oil is one of the most extreme combinations in the world and it is safe to say that such a good indicator has never been made before.   This indicator will save you a lot of money because it introduces a new type of approach, Good luck
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MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
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