RsiColoredCandles

5

Welcome to RSI Colored Candles, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by integrating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) directly onto your price chart. Unlike traditional RSI indicators, RSI Colored Candles utilizes a four-color scheme to represent RSI levels directly on your candlesticks, providing you with valuable insights at a glance.

Features and Benefits:

  1. Space-saving Design: Say goodbye to cluttered indicator windows! RSI Colored Candles saves valuable chart space by eliminating the need for a separate RSI window, allowing for a cleaner and more streamlined trading experience.

  2. Visual Representation of Overbought and Oversold Zones: Easily identify overbought (represented by red candles) and oversold (represented by blue candles) conditions directly on your price chart. This visual representation empowers you to make better trading decisions and capitalize on potential reversal opportunities.

  3. Enhanced Entry Signals: Utilize the color-coded candles as trading signals, with blue candles indicating buying opportunities and red candles signaling selling opportunities. This straightforward approach simplifies your trading process and provides clear entry points based on RSI conditions.

  4. Integration with Supply and Demand Areas: Combine RSI Colored Candles with supply and demand analysis to further enhance your trading strategy. By identifying RSI extremes within key supply and demand zones, you can maximize profitability and increase the accuracy of your trading decisions.

Trading Tips:

  • Use a shorter RSI period, such as 6, to generate more responsive signals and adapt quickly to changing market conditions.
  • Always consider the overall market direction when entering trades. Avoid buying during downtrends (even if blue candles appear) and selling during uptrends (even if red candles appear) to align with the prevailing market sentiment.
  • For added confirmation, complement RSI Colored Candles with other indicators or price action analysis to validate your trading signals and minimize false signals.

Experience the power of RSI Colored Candles and revolutionize your trading approach today. With its intuitive design and powerful insights, this indicator is your key to unlocking greater trading success.

Reviews 3
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.07.05 20:48 
 

Very nice and alive on charts now. great. Thank You

drzocker
162
drzocker 2024.01.27 21:45 
 

good work in practice helpful in conjunction with other INDICATORS to improve results

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Reversion King Indicator
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Indicators
Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
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Experience the power of Demark Trends Indicator for comprehensive trend analysis and trading insights. Demark indicators are renowned for their effectiveness in assessing market trends and exhaustion points. Our Demark Trends Indicator takes this expertise to the next level, automatically drawing precise trendlines on your charts. With customizable parameters, including the number of candles in calculations, alarm settings, and line colors, you have full control over your analysis. Whether you'
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Harmonic Sniper Pro
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Harmonic Sniper Pro – The Ultimate Harmonic Pattern Scanner Unlock the power of precision geometric trading with Harmonic Sniper Pro. This professional-grade indicator automatically detects high-probability harmonic patterns (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, Cipher, and ABCD) with AI-powered filtering and advanced trade management features. Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, Harmonic Sniper Pro eliminates the guesswork by providing clear entry zones, stop losses, and take profit
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Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
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Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
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Indicators
it depends on ATR period to get swing points to help make better trading decisions  blue dot and red dot is the default color scheme of course you can change it later if you'd like  you can change the following : ATR PERIOD  sending notifications number of times to send notifications  sending notifications to your smart phone that's it very simple to use just drag and drop and follow the trend 
Swing Sniper
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it depends on channels and moving average in sketching the chart in two colors the default colors are gold and light blue to highlight the area of downtrend and the area of uptrend TO ADJUST THE INDICATOR YOU CAN CHNGE THE FOLLOWING: 1- the look back period which affects the length of the moving average  2- the multiplier which affects the point of swing in the trend 3- the channel shift which affects how close the line is moving to the price the default settings are the best for the indicator B
Swing daily
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
Gartley Guard Harmonics mt5
Ely Alsedy
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Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
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Ely Alsedy
1 (1)
Indicators
introducing the Golden Sniper Indicator, a powerful MQL5 tool meticulously crafted for traders seeking to enhance their trading experience. Developed by a team of seasoned traders with over 6 years of expertise, this indicator offers a reliable method for identifying trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Key Features : Alerts and Signal Arrows : The Golden Sniper Indicator provides timely alerts and visual signal arrows, helping you identify trend reversals. Risk Management : It sugg
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Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.07.05 20:48 
 

Very nice and alive on charts now. great. Thank You

drzocker
162
drzocker 2024.01.27 21:45 
 

good work in practice helpful in conjunction with other INDICATORS to improve results

Samir Sami
69
Samir Sami 2023.04.10 19:11 
 

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